It was a productive week for local wrestlers at the annual GHSA state traditional tournament at the Centreplex in Macon as individual titles were brought home at both the boys and girls events.
Carrollton High’s Brock Bibbee earned an individual title in the Class AAAAAA tournament with a dramatic victory in the 220-division. Bibbee defeated Cambridge’s Connor McHugh 4-2 in a tiebreaker.
Also advancing and competing for the Trojans were Juahnavyn Merritt (106), Darius Saunders (113), Jorge Marenco (120), Will Mason (132), Scott Loftin (152), Joseph Sales (160) and Contellos Reese (182).
In girls’ action, the Carrollton Lady Trojans picked up a victory from Amariah Marenco in the 197-pound division. Marenco defeated Jackson County’s Jamie Helms 10-7 to give her the individual championship. She is the first girls wrestler from Carrollton to win at state.
Carrollton’s Alejandrina Griggs finished fourth in the 152-pound division.
Central also had a productive weekend as Aaron Sheffield brought home the 160-pound division title in the Class AAAA finals. Sheffield picked up his medal with a victory over Jefferson’s Creed Thomas.
Central’s Caden Horsley finished fourth in the 170-pounds weight class, and Ethan Askin was fourth in the 182-pound division. Courtland Caldwell was fourth in the 195-pound weight class. Also making it to the state tournament for Central was Jackson Warren (120), Steven Walker (126), Owen Warren (138), and Jordan Williamson (285).
Central was fifth in the Class AAAA standings with 108 points.
Bremen continued a long tradition of success in GHSA wrestling bringing home two state titles in the Class AA Division.
Braden Sauls took first place in the 120-pound division for the Blue Devils. Sauls pinned Elbert County’s Tyshawn Hughes in the weight classes final.
Teammate Tyler Morris earned his state title in the 170-pound division with a 7-1 decision over Callaways’ Laquize Gilbert.
Bremen’s Gavin Mastrangelo also turned in a solid week in Macon, finishing fourth in the 106-pound division at the Class AA tournament. The Blue Devils finished eighth in the Class AA standings with 118 points.
Also advancing for Bremen were Brock Bullock (113), AJ Sanders (126), Nate Armas (132), James Bumgarder (132), Cody Allen (145), Cade Wallace (152), Taylor Henderson(160), and Lamar Harris (182).
Haralson County’s Clay Hyatt finished second in the Class AA in the 195-pound division. He lost to Vidalia’s Thomas Godbee.
Haralson’s Richard Hyatt took third in the 285-pound division.
The Rebels were ninth in the team standings with 107 points. Also wrestling for the Rebels were Gabe Sheets (113), Jacob Wilson (126), Ethan Carter (132), Cody Cothran (145), Zack Sanders (152), Jonah Sanders (160), Stephen Hardeman (182) and Zach Burrel (220).
Mt. Zion’s Joesph Danel finished fourth in the Class A 132-pound division. Also wrestling for Mt. Zion at the state tournament were Nicholas Samples (113), Uriah Acord (126), Joseph Daniel (132), Nathan Smith (138), Jordon Acord (145), Nathan Buchanan (170), Dylan Buchanan (220) and Kyle Leonard (285).
Temple sent four wrestlers to the state meet with Brandon Turpin (106), Jackson Andrews (120), Andrew Williamdyke (126), and Lewis Ward (138) wrestling for the Tigers.
Villa Rica Wildcats qualifying were Jacob Roach (113), J.J. Cole (120), Pacey Couch (126), Tristen Riemer (132), Trever Spry (138), Scott Denny (145), Damion Shroyer (152), Jackson Butler (160), Christopher Knox (170), Sawyer Daniel (182) and Tyler Wren (280).
Bowdon sent four wrestlers to the Class A tournament with Amos Taylor (106), Eli Mays (132), Chris Solis-Gonzalez (220), and Aiden Nunn advancing.
Two wrestlers competed for the Heard County girls team with Jasmine Aquino (112) and Destiny Ray (152) taking to the mats for the Lady Braves.
Seven wrestlers completed at the state girls state meet for Temple including Makenna Leach (112), Zoe East (112), Mercedes Trejo (122), Haley McElhannon (142), Emma Lee-Stephens (152) and Brianna Moss (152).
