AREA RIVALRY

Central and Bremen got together for a doubleheader rivalry clash on Saturday evening
The girls game was a close one in which the Lady Blue Devils used a second half defensive effort to cement a win at 41-30. The boys' game was an exciting runaway win for Central, 73-46.
In the opener, the Lady Lions started out on top. After a long possession, Kayli Miller found a shot in the Blue Devils’ 2-1-2 zone and the Lions went up 2-0.
Mary House and Alli Augustin, who have been Bremen’s stars all season long, scored Bremen’s only points in the first quarter. These two combined for a couple of scores to put Bremen up 4-2, but Central added on six more points, including an Izzy Ripatti three from the left wing to put them up 10-4.
Later in the quarter, House dribbled to her left and splashed a three just before the end of the first to make it a one score game.
This sparked the Blue Devils on offense going into the second period. House connected on another three at the start, and McKayla Sweat and Augustin collected fouls going into the paint.
Bremen had a slight 9-7 run through the second quarter, and a layup from Mary Grace Lemmings gave the Blue Devils a one-point lead going into the half.
“I told the girls before the game that no matter the outcome of the game, I want them to improve and do something better from the last time we played Central,” Bremen head coach Kallendra Bexley said. “We had 38 points last game, so I told them, let's aim for 39 points this game.”
Bremen accomplished their goal with a breakaway 41-30 win.
The Lady Devils came out of the half on fire. With just over three minutes to the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils had jumped away with a 28-19 lead thanks to five points from Augustin leading the way.
Bremen also used a half court trap defense in certain points of the game that gave Central issues on their side of the floor.
Bremen’s Augustin continued to be a factor for Bremen through the fourth quarter, and she finished the game with 17 points. Central put together some scores including another three from Ripatti that narrowed the gap at 28-25, but Bremen’s offensive attack through drives from Augustin was too much for the Lady Lions in the end.
When asked about the positives for the Lady Lions, Assistant Coach Sherae Bonner said, “We always play hard. We fight hard every single play. We dive one the floor. It’s the hustle aspect of the game.”
On the other side, coach Bexley continued, “We played with heart tonight. We played as a team tonight. We decreased turnovers. We made solid offensive plays that allowed us to put points up when needed.” She said, “We missed more free throws than I wanted us to, but we definitely work on that. This wasn't a region game, but it really prepared us for the upcoming week. We needed this win. I'm proud of the girls.”
Central boys stay on track
The nightcap started out close. Bremen's Brody Harper hit a shot during the first quarter that put Bremen up at a score of 12-10, and the Bremen crowd got into the action. Central’s three point attack provided most of the difference in the first period, however, with threes from Brian Bain, Maxx Williamson, Max Young, and Jojo Bell. The Lions had a run that put them up 21-13 going into the second.
“It’s always a great game. Bremen brings a great crowd,” Central Head Coach Kenny Edwards said. “We treated it as a region game, as an opportunity to get better.”
Bremen’s Harper had an 11-point first half, and Cam Teems had 12 in this stretch as well, but Central’s overall production on offense continued to slowly widen the gap between the teams. The Lions had a double-digit, 38-28 lead at the half.
“We didn’t play well Thursday night at Callaway, a region game," Bremen head coach Daniel Chambers said. "To me, we drove there, but we didn’t get off the bus. Today our focus was to come out ready to play, to do some good things.”
Bremen tried to get some takeaways late in the game using a full court press attack, but Central got around it with fast ball movement down the court. The Lions outscored the Blue Devils 35-18 in the second half and sealed the victory.
Central had three players finish with double figures when the buzzer sounded. Jay Harding led the team with 17, Jojo Bell was just behind him with 15, and Maxx Williamson, who is just a sophomore, had a breakout game with 12 points of his own. Bremen also put up impressive individual numbers, as Cam Teems had a notable 20 point performance, and Brody Harper finished with 13.