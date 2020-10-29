Local high school football teams continue to gear up for the final weeks of the season with just one thing in mind — finishing in the top four of their respective regions to earn a spot in the playoffs.
This week, several teams will not be on the field as Bowdon, Carrollton, Mt. Zion, and Heard enjoy open dates. But Bremen, Central, and Villa Rica will be on the gridiron and Temple and Haralson County will face off together.
Bremen Blue Devils (4-2, Region 5-AA 0-1) at Callaway (4-0, Region 5-AA 0-0)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Callaway Stadium
Coaches: Bremen-Davis Russell. Callaway-Pete Wiggins
Series Record: Callaway leads 4-0.
Last Week: Both teams were off.
What to Know: Bremen hasn’t played since Oct. 16, when they beat Darlington 21-20, but they come into the contest riding a two-game winning streak that also includes a win against Maynard Jackson. Callaway was also off last week, but comes into the contest with an undefeated record. It will be Callaway’s first game since Oct. 6 when it held on for a 16-14 win against Thomas County Central. Bremen has outscored its opponents 191-142.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1
Haralson County Rebels (5-0, 0-0 Region 5-AA) at Temple Tigers (5-2, 1-0 Region 5-AA)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Temple High School
Coaches: Haralson County-Scott Peavy. Temple-Scotty Ward
Series Record: Temple leads 5-3.
Last Week: Haralson County was off. Temple beat Heard County 34-28 in overtime.
What to Know: Both teams come into tonight’s region battle displaying an impressive ability to move the football. Phillip Johnson has rushed for 1,067 yards and 13 TDs for the Tigers. Marc Harris has rushed for 718 yards and four TDs for the Rebels. Harris is also a leading force on defense for Haralson County with almost 10 tackles per game.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG AM
Lithia Springs Lions (2-4, Region 2-0 Region 6-AAAAA) at Villa Rica Wildcats (3-4, 2-1 Region 6-AAAAA)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Villa Rica High School
Coaches: Lithia Springs-Corey Jarvis. Villa Rica-Christian Hunnicutt
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 11-1
Last Week: Lithia Springs beat Jackson 29-6. Villa Rica beat North Springs 48-14.
What to Know: Both squads come into the Region 6-AAAAA contest after easy victories last week. Villa Rica has outscored its opponents 210-172. The Wildcats have won two of their last three games coming into tonight’s contest. Lithia Springs started the year with four losses in a row, but has won its last two games to start the region portion of the schedule undefeated.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1 FM
Pickens County (2-4) at Central Lions (4-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Central High School
Coaches: Pickens-Chris Parker. Central-Darius Smiley
Series Record: First Meeting
Last Week: Pickens County-Lost to Cedartown 52-21. Central-Lost to Heritage-Coosa 28-27.
What to Know: Central is stepping out of region action tonight and looks to get on track after last week’s one-point loss that left the Lions with a 1-1 record in Region 4-AAAA play. Narada Levett is leading the Lions with 1,393 yards and 13 TDs. Central has outscored its first six opponents 198-146.
