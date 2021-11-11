Area boasts 8 teams in postseason play

Eight teams from the West Georgia area are headed to the playoffs with first-round games scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.
Haralson County, Bowdon and Villa Rica will all enter the postseason with No. 1 seeds after winning region titles.
Bowdon, Villa Rica and Carrollton will kickoff their first-round playoffs games at home with contests on Saturday, while Bremen, Central, Heard County, Haralson County and Mt. Zion plays on Friday.
Here is a look at this week’s first-round matchups:
Commerce Tigers (6-4) at Bowdon Red Devils (9-1)Saturday, 7 p.m.
Last Week: Lost to Lincoln County. Bowdon beat Armuchee 44-0.
Series Record: Commerce leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Red Devils rolled to a Region 6 record with a perfect 5-0 region record. After losing its only game to Haralson County, 14-10, the Red Devils rolled off seven games in a row. The Red Devils put up some eye-popping numbers, outsscoring its opponents 331-117.
Where to Find the Game: 98.9 FM
Bremen Blue Devils (5-5) at Fannin County Rebels (9-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Lost to Haralson County 35-16. Fannin County beat Dade County 21-17.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: This will be the first meeting ever between the two teams when Bremen travels to Fannin County for a Class A playoff game. Bremen heads to the postseason as the fourth seed in Class 5-AA, while Fannin County won Region 7-AA. Bremen will try and shake off a two-game losing streak. Fannin County has won eight-games in a row.
Where to Find Game: 92.1 FM
Creekview Grizzlies (8-2) at Carrollton Trojans ( 9-1)Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Creekview beat Johns Creek 28-20. Carrollton beat Douglas County 35-31.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Trojans lost just one time, falling to Rome midway through the season before rolling off five games in a row. Carrollton outplayed its opponents with a blend of strong offense and stout defense, outscoring its opponents 421-169. Creekview won five of its last six games heading into the playoffs. Creekview outscored its opponents 326-107.
Where to Find the Game: 102.7 FM
Central Lions (5-5) at Riverdale Raiders (8-0-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Central beat Ridgeland 34-7. Riverdale beat Luella 14-7.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: The Central Lions and Riverdale Raiders have never played before but will meet in Clayton County for the first time when the two teams meet in the first round of the Class AAAA playoff. Central will face a big challenge as they square off with the undefeated Raiders who won the Region 5-AAAA standings. Riverdale had a rare tie, playing Pebblebrook to a 14-14 tie. Central has won two out of its last three games.
Where to Find the Game: 102.7 FM
Chattooga Indians (5-4) at Haralson County Rebels (9-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Chattooga lost to Pepperell 35-14. Haralson County beat Bremen 35-16.
Series Record: Haralson County leads 7-5.
What to Know: The Haralson County Rebels came within a three-point loss (18-15) to Manchester from posting an undefeated record. After suffering that close loss to Manchester during the second game of the season, Haralson County rolled off eight wins in a row. The Rebels outscored their opponents 344-144. Haralson County pitched three shutouts during the year, keeping Model (43-0), Banks (56-0) and Heard off the scoreboard. The shutouts against Model and Banks came in back-to-back games. Chattooga enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Region 7-AA. The Indians enter the playoff contest trying to shake off two losses in a row. Chattooga has outscored its opponents 255-236.
Where to Find the Game: 93.7 FM
Heard County Braves (5-5) at Dade County Wolverines (7-3)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heard County lost to Callaway 24-21. Dade County lost to Fannin County (21-17).
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: The Braves enter the contest as the No.3 seed out of Region 5-AA after finishing the season with a .500 record. The Braves have posted a 2-2 record in their last four games. Heard heads to the playoffs despite being outscored 214-186. Dade County has also gone 2-2 over the last four games. The Wolveries played its best football in the middle of the season winning three games in a row, beating Model, South Pittsburgh in Tennessee and Model in the middle of the season. Dade has outscored its opponents 293-160.
Where to Find Game: 92.1 FM
Mt. Zion Bulldogs (7-3) at Lincoln County Red Devils (7-3)Friday, 5 p.m.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat B.E.S.T. 37-18. Lincoln County beat Commerce 35-6.
Series Record: Mt. Zion leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Mt. Zion Bulldogs travel to Lincoln County to take on one of the best high school programs of all-time Friday night. In the last 50 years, the Bulldogs are 541-127 -5 with 12 state titles since 1970. This year’s edition of the Lincoln County Red Devils might not be the school’s best team ever, but they come into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-A as the No. 2 seed. Lincoln County has won four of its last five games after outscoring its opponents 288-183. Mt. Zion enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed after winning seven games. The Bulldogs won four games in a row in the middle of the season to help secure its spot in the playoffs. Mt. Zion has outscored its opponents 309-256.
Jackson County Panthers (5-5) at Villa Rica Wildcats (7-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Jackson County lost to Apalachee 34-28. Villa Rica beat Maynard Jackson 20-8.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: The Tim Barron era didn’t start well at Villa Rica as the Wildcats lost to Pope (24-14) and Rockmart (28-21) by a combined 17 points. The turnaround after those two hard-fought losses has been amazing. The Wildcats have rolled off seven wins in a row and comes into the first-round playoffs outscoring its opponents 267-146. The Wildcats enters as the No. 1 seed after winning Region 8-AAAAA. Jackson comes into the contest as the No. 4 seed. The Panthers have lost two of their last three games, but have outscored their opponents 289-224.
Where to Find the Game: 98.9 FM