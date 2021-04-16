Ansley Barge filling the big shoes at Shorter

After setting the all-time record for goal scoring in Carrollton High girls lacrosse, for one reason or another Ansley Barge’s college lacrosse career consists so far of just one game for her current school, Shorter University.
The once three-sport star in the Lady Trojan program cut it down to two sports for college, but neither of those two — lacrosse and basketball — are what she originally signed to play prior to her high school graduation.
In February 2018, Barge held a ceremony for her decision to play softball at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. A month later, she was part of another little party as a state finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman.
The year before that, Ansley Barge was on the cover of West Georgia Living celebrating her status as a triple-threat phenom and her life-long commitment to athletics.
It would be of no surprise to also learn that, in her Shorter career on the hardwood, her best performance is against the University of West Georgia, just down the highway from Carrollton High and where her late father Anthony Barge once earned All-American status in basketball. The game was Feb. 20 on the Shorter campus in Rome and the Hawks won 89-81 behind Barge’s season-highs in scoring (15 points), minutes played (30), made field goals (five), and made 3-pointers (two).
Normally, basketball’s end would mean a transition to the lacrosse field for Barge. However, the spring season for Shorter was canceled due to not having enough eligible players. Those who are there are continuing to practice under a new head coach hired in January in hopes of playing again in 2022.
“It’s definitely different,” said Barge, speaking to the Times-Georgian about her college athletic career so far. “But I enjoy it.”
There were other setbacks for Barge, not only the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 spring season but also an ACL tear. She was able to recover and begin her basketball season on Dec. 12. She played in 19 games with seven starts and averaged 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds (with a season-high nine vs. Auburn-Montgomery Feb. 23). Barge is looking forward to full seasons all the way in basketball and lacrosse in 2021-22.
“The people here are really good people,” said Barge.
Even going from high school to college, Barge said she was battling injuries and eventually decided she did not want to play college softball for four years.
“In my transition to basketball, I went to a camp at West Georgia and ended up tearing my ACL,” she said. “Shorter had reached out to me because they were still building their program. They got a new coach who was the old coach at Rome High School. ‘Remember me from high school?’ He was like, ‘You can come over here. We’re building a new program from what they had before.’ He knew I got hurt but was like, ‘Stick with it and we’ll see how it goes for next year.’ I was blessed to be a part of that team, even though I wasn’t able to play.
“I came back a little too soon and ended up having to have a second surgery [in November]. I healed within a month and was finally able to play again. This time I was able to play without any pain.”
On March 5, 2020, Barge played that one Shorter lacrosse game against Life University in Marietta. She led the team with four ground balls and had three cause turnovers. She joined Shorter lacrosse after meeting some of the players, and she was welcomed “with open arms.”
Barge is also a consistent Dean’s List student and is on the Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll.
In terms of athletics, Barge said she notices a difference in intensity from the bigger to the smaller college.
“As this program is building, I’m noticing it’s becoming more intense,” she said. “I’m blessed to be part of the program building it up and making it better for the people to come behind me.”
Going from high school sports to college, Barge said playing on the teams seems more like a job.
“I was always so ready to go off to college that I never really soaked up the memories I had at Carrollton,” she said. “I miss the people I was around; my teammates, my coaches, the people who had the biggest impact on me. They made it so much more enjoyable in high school.”
Barge isn’t totally disconnected from her Lady Trojan past. She’s always talking to former coaches and getting help in her transitions.
“I can say I really do miss playing in high school, getting up even to practice. You knew you had all these games you were going to play. I never really had a break jumping from sport to sport, but it was always fun doing that and building those bonds with the girls I played with for 12 years.”
A standout memory for Barge came during a Christmas basketball tournament. It was a game the Lady Trojans were winning but not playing particularly well. It was so bad she said there was a lot of post-game running. But Carrollton won that tournament, the extra work showing that they were held to a higher standard.
“I think about that all the time,” she said. “I did not want to run after that game. We won, but [our coach] told us it was more the principle of how we played. He was trying to get in our head.”
Barge also recalled setting a Carrollton softball record for batting average in a season as a freshman.
It’s the Barge family name that Ansley is also representing well. She said older brother A.J. Barge got the quarterback coaching position for the Carrollton High football staff.
“They still train me from time to time when I come home,” said Ansley. “Without them, I would definitely not be where I am.
“I think about [my father] a lot. My game probably would have been different had he still been here, but I was still blessed with the athletic ability he and my mom [Cindy] gave me to be able to go out there and compete. I think about that a lot as we’re playing West Georgia. I have big shoes to fill … to step up every time. For the most part, I get the job done, and I know he is proud of me for all I have done over these past few years overcoming all the obstacles I’ve been thrown.”
The 2021-22 school year will be Barge’s senior year as a student, but she will have plenty of playing eligibility remaining. She plans on transferring after that year to work on a Master’s degree and continue as a student-athlete. She is a biochemistry major with three minors in chemistry, math, and psychology. Her career goal is to become a surgical dermatologist.