COVID-19 has caused plenty of uncertainty among high school football teams, but several local squads have reached the halfway point of the season including moving into region games.
Tonight all nine local teams are in action.
Gordon Lee Trojans (5-0, 0-0) at Bowdon Red Devils (2-3, 0-0)Tonight, 7:30 at Bowdon High School
Coaches: Gordon Lee-Josh Groce. Bowdon-Richard Fendly
Last Week: Gordon Lee beat Southwest Whitfield, 48-0. Bowdon beat Trion 42-0
Series Record: Bowdon leads 26-5-1.
What to Know: The Bowdon Red Devils opened the Region 6-A portion of their schedule last week with a victory over Trion. Gordon Lee comes into the contest with an undefeated record and what will be its first region game. Bowdon is on a two-game winning streak after also beating the Heritage School from Newnan.
Where to Find the Game: 92.1 FM
Bremen Blue Devils (3-2) at Darlington Tigers (4-1)Tonight, 7:30 at in Rome
Coaches: Bremen-Davis Russell. Darlington-Tommy Atha
Last Week: Bremen was off. Darlington beat King’s Ridge Christian 27-0.
Series Record: Darlington leads 7-3.
What to Know: Bremen returns to the football field after having last week off. The Blue Devils opened the season with wins over Landmark and Bowdon before falling to Pepperell and Rabun County. Bremen went into last week’s open date after beating Maynard Jackson. Darlington is on a two-game winning streak after beating Heritage-Ringgold and King’s Ridge.
Carrollton Trojans (2-1, 2-0) at South Paulding Spartans (3-2, 1-1)Tonight, 7:30 at South Paulding High
Coaches: Carrollton-Sean Calhoun. South Paulding-Josh Nash
Last Week: Carrollton beat Rome 34-12. South Paulding beat Dalton 20-16.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: After dropping their first game of the season to Collins Hill and losing games to the COVID-19, the Trojans must feel a little bit like they are a roller coaster with lots of twists and turns. However, the past two weeks, Carrollton has gotten down to the business of playing football with two Region 5-AAAAAA wins against Dalton and Rome.
Bryce Hicks scored two second-half touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards en route to last week’s win.
South Paulding also notched its only region win so far this year with a victory against Dalton. The Spartans’ other win came in the season-opener against Dalton.
Where to Find the Game: KISS 102.7 FM
Northwest Whitfield Bruins (4-0) at Central Lions (3-1)Tonight, 7:30 at Central High School
Coaches: Northwest Whitfield-Josh Robinson. Central: Darius Smiley
Last Week: Northwest Whitfield off since Sept 25. Central beat Heard County 32-13.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: Both teams have played some winning football lately with Northwest Whitfield bringing in an undefeated record into the contest. Central lost its first game of the season to Temple, but has won three in a row. In addition to last week’s victory over Heard, the Lions knocked off Whitewater and Villa Rica. Central running back Narada Levett leads the Lions with 800 yards and eight touchdowns.
Where to Find the Game: Great Classics 98.9 FM
Elbert County Blue Devils (1-4) at Haralson County Rebels (5-0)Tonight, 7:30 at Haralson County
Coaches: Elbert County-Shannon Jarvis-Haralson County-Scott
Last Week: Elbert County lost to Lincoln County 27-0. Haralson County beat Banks. 44-0.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: COVID-19 has forced high school teams to get a little creative in their scheduling, so when the Rebels and Blue Devils were left with only nine games on their 2020 slate, the two head coaches reached an agreement to play the non-region game in Tallapoosa this week. For Haralson County, it’s the last non-region game before finishing up the season with four region contests.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG 1060 AM
Heard County Braves (4-2) at Temple Tigers (4-2)Tonight, 7:30 at Temple High School
Coaches: Heard County-Tim Barron. Temple-Scotty Ward
Last Week: Heard County lost to Central 32-13. Temple beat B.E.S.T Academy 49-20.
Series Record: Heard leads 12-2,
What to Know: Two teams with identical records come into their Region 5-AA openers. Temple has won two in a row after beating Pepperell and B.E.S.T. Academy. Heard comes into the contest after winning their first four games, however, the Braves will attempt to break their two-game losing streak after falling to Cedartown and Central. Heard County quarterback Maurice Fench has rushed for four TDS and passed for another seven. Temple’s Phillip Johnson has rushed for 948 yards and 11 TDs.
Armuchee (3-2) at Mt. Zion Eagles (5-0)Tonight, 7:30 at Mt. Zion High School
Coaches: Armuchee-Jeremy Green. Mt. Zion-Brad Gordon
Last Week: Armuchee beat King’s Academy. Mt. Zion beat Heritage of Newnan.
Series Record: Armuchee leads 11-8.
What to Know: The Eagles blitzed through the regular season unbeaten. Now the challenging part begins for Mt. Zion as it begins the region portion of its schedule. In last week’s games against Heritage, the Eagles rolled to 261 yards of offense. Dakota Browning rushed for 100 yards and three TDs. Armuchee’s victory last week snapped a two-game losing streak.
Villa Rica Wildcats (2-3, 1-0) at Chapel Hill Panthers (3-2, 1-0)Tonight, 7:30 at Chapel Hill High School
Coaches: Villa Rica- Christian Hunnicutt. Chapel Hill-Justin DeShon
Last Week: Villa Rica Beat Grady 59-8. Chapel Hill beat North Springs 47-0.
Series Record: Chapel Hill leads 5-3.
What to Know: The Wildcats opened the season with a win against Spencer before going on a three-game losing streak with losses to Christian-Heritage, Northgate and Grady. Last Friday, the Wildcats opened the Region 6-AAAAA portion of the schedule against Grady with a convincing 59-8 win. Chapel Hill enters the contest with victories in three of their last four games. In addition to last week’s Region 6-AAAA victory against North Springs, the Panthers also knocked off Paulding County and Miller Grove in non-region games.
