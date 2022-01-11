A TRIP TO FORGET

The UWG women’s basketball team had a tough time on their trip to Clinton, Mississippi, falling 73-51 to Mississippi College in Saturday Gulf South Conference action.
West Georgia (6-7, 3-5 GSC) was plagued by 23 turnovers on the afternoon, allowing Mississippi College (8-5, 3-3 GSC) 24 points off of turnovers.
Senior Zaria Bankston was the only player in double-figures for the Wolves, finishing with 11 points. Siera Carter chipped in with nine points in the loss.
The Wolves struggled out of the gate, turning the ball over seven times in the opening quarter. UWG went nearly the final seven minutes of the quarter until Carter got fouled and made two free throws at the end of the quarter. Mississippi College made four three pointers in the quarter, and led 20-12.
Into the second quarter, the offensive woes continued for UWG as the Wolves scored just nine points in the period, and trailed 34-21 at the break.
The second half was more of the same as Mississippi College outscored UWG 39-30, and led by as much as 29 with just over six minutes left in the contest.
Mississippi College got a huge lift from Ally Alford, who finished with a career-high 23 points on Saturday.