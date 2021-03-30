At the 2021 Harbin Clinic Orthopedics Rome Relays, held March 27 at Barron Stadium in Rome, three Carrollton High School girls set school track and field records, leading their team to first place out of 13 participating schools. The Lady Trojans had 113 points.
Kayla Pinkard set a new record for the triple jump as she won at 38 feet, seven inches. Pinkard was also the high jump winner Saturday at 4 feet, 10 inches and placed third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Jada Marsh set a Carrollton discus record winning on 126 feet, 10 inches. The team’s other record performance was by Payton Phillips winning the pole vault at 12 feet even.
Carrollton’s other event winner was Kalani Witherspoon taking the long jump at 16 feet, 5 inches. She placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Also placings were:
Aubrey Dishman, third in the high jump
Jayla Gilbert, second in the discus throw and shot put
Marneja Daniel, third in the shot put
Dru Green, fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
Carrollton had the second place 4x1600 relay team comprised of Lexie Walter, Riley Alexander, Georgia Noori and Abigail Moseley.
In the boys portion of the Rome Relays, Carrollton’s Zaylen Cook won the 110 hurdles at 148 seconds and the triple jump in 43 feet, 1.5 inches. Other Trojan winners include Amare Hall in the high jump (6-4), Kareem Nazim in the pole vault (14 feet) and Montavious Holts in both the discus throw (138-7) and shot put (51-3). Carrollton won five out of seven relay races.
Nazim was also second to Cook in the 110 hurdles with teammate David Johns placing third. Mike Higgins was third to Hall in the high jump.
Trojan tennis
In Carrollton High tennis results from the past week, both the boys and girls teams secured No. 1 seeds for the region tournament, which will be at Rome Tennis Center on April 13-14.
Carrollton’s girls defeated Rome 4-1 last Wednesday. Winning against Rome at singles were sophomore Bella Ellerbee, senior Caitlann Arant and senior Christen Arant, and the doubles team of senior Sophie Redmond and sophomore Martha Minor.
Carrollton’s boys tennis defeated Rome 4-1. Winning at singles were Will Nixon and Adam Rakestraw, and at doubles Matthew Harvey/Nicholas Hawkins and Luke Peeler/Rhett Gaston got wins.