(The following are the 2021 schedules for the area high school football teams. Kickoff times to be announced.)

Carrollton High (Region 5-AAAAAA)

Aug. 20 New Manchester

Aug. 27 Newnan

Sept. 3 Jonesboro

Sept. 17 at Dalton

Sept. 24 at Rome (Barron Stadium)

Oct. 1 South Paulding

Oct. 8 at Paulding County

Oct. 22 East Paulding

Oct. 29 Alexander

Nov. 5 at Douglas County

Villa Rica High (Region 6-AAAAA)

Aug. 20 at Pope

Aug. 27 Temple

Sept. 10 at Northgate

Sept. 17 Central

Sept. 24 at Grady (Eddie S. Henderson Stadium)

Oct. 1 Chapel Hill

Oct. 8 North Springs

Oct.15 at Lithia Springs

Oct. 29 at New Manchester

Nov. 5 Jackson, Atlanta

Central High (Region 7-AAAA)

Aug. 27 Chapel Hill

Sept. 3 Towers

Sept. 10 Whitewater

Sept. 17 at Villa Rica

Sept. 24 Heard County

Oct. 1 at Northwest Whitfield

Oct. 8 Heritage, Catoosa

Oct. 15 at Pickens

Oct. 29 Cedartown

Nov. 5 at Ridgeland

Bremen High (Region 5-AA)

Aug. 20 Landmark Christian

Aug. 27 at Bowdon

Sept. 3 Pepperell

Sept. 17 Jackson, Atlanta

Sept. 24 Clarkston

Oct. 1 Darlington

Oct. 15 Callaway

Oct. 22 at Temple

Oct. 29 Heard County

Nov. 5 at Haralson County

Haralson County (Region 5-AA)

Aug. 20 at Pepperell

Aug. 27 at Manchester

Sept. 3 Bowdon

Sept. 10 Model

Sept. 24 Banks County

Oct. 1 at Elbert County (Granite Bowl)

Oct. 8 at Callaway

Oct. 15 Temple

Oct. 22 at Heard County

Nov. 5 Bremen

Heard County (Region 5-AA)

Aug. 20 South Atlanta

Aug. 27 Pepperell

Sept. 3 Manchester

Sept. 10 at Darlington

Sept. 17 Cedartown

Sept. 24 at Central

Oct. 8 at Temple

Oct. 22 Haralson County

10/29 at Bremen

Nov. 5 Callaway

Temple High (Region 5-AA)

Aug. 20 Bowdon

Aug. 27 at Villa Rica

Sept. 3 at Heritage, Catoosa

Sept. 10 Cass

Sept. 17 at Pepperell

Sept. 23 at B.E.S.T Academy (Lakewood Stadium)

Oct. 8 Heard County

Oct. 15 at Haralson County

Oct. 22 Bremen

Oct. 28 at Callaway

Bowdon High (Region 6-A Public)

Aug. 20 at Temple

Aug. 27 Bremen

Sept. 3 at Haralson County

Sept. 10 Heritage, Newnan

Sept. 24 at Trion

Oct. 1 at Gordon Lee

Oct. 8 North Cobb Christian

Oct. 22 Mt. Zion

Oct. 28 at B.E.S.T Academy (Lakewood Stadium)

Nov. 5 Armuchee

Mt. Zion High (Region 6-A Public)

Aug. 20 Central, Talbotton

Aug. 27 Creekside Academy (McDonough)

Sept. 3 at Landmark Christian

Sept. 17 Dade County

Sept. 24 at Heritage, Newnan

Oct. 1 at Armuchee

Oct. 8 Gordon Lee

Oct. 22 at Bowdon

Oct. 29 at Trion

Nov. 5 B.E.S.T Academy