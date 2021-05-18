(The following are the 2021 schedules for the area high school football teams. Kickoff times to be announced.)
Carrollton High (Region 5-AAAAAA)
Aug. 20 New Manchester
Aug. 27 Newnan
Sept. 3 Jonesboro
Sept. 17 at Dalton
Sept. 24 at Rome (Barron Stadium)
Oct. 1 South Paulding
Oct. 8 at Paulding County
Oct. 22 East Paulding
Oct. 29 Alexander
Nov. 5 at Douglas County
Villa Rica High (Region 6-AAAAA)
Aug. 20 at Pope
Aug. 27 Temple
Sept. 10 at Northgate
Sept. 17 Central
Sept. 24 at Grady (Eddie S. Henderson Stadium)
Oct. 1 Chapel Hill
Oct. 8 North Springs
Oct.15 at Lithia Springs
Oct. 29 at New Manchester
Nov. 5 Jackson, Atlanta
Central High (Region 7-AAAA)
Aug. 27 Chapel Hill
Sept. 3 Towers
Sept. 10 Whitewater
Sept. 17 at Villa Rica
Sept. 24 Heard County
Oct. 1 at Northwest Whitfield
Oct. 8 Heritage, Catoosa
Oct. 15 at Pickens
Oct. 29 Cedartown
Nov. 5 at Ridgeland
Bremen High (Region 5-AA)
Aug. 20 Landmark Christian
Aug. 27 at Bowdon
Sept. 3 Pepperell
Sept. 17 Jackson, Atlanta
Sept. 24 Clarkston
Oct. 1 Darlington
Oct. 15 Callaway
Oct. 22 at Temple
Oct. 29 Heard County
Nov. 5 at Haralson County
Haralson County (Region 5-AA)
Aug. 20 at Pepperell
Aug. 27 at Manchester
Sept. 3 Bowdon
Sept. 10 Model
Sept. 24 Banks County
Oct. 1 at Elbert County (Granite Bowl)
Oct. 8 at Callaway
Oct. 15 Temple
Oct. 22 at Heard County
Nov. 5 Bremen
Heard County (Region 5-AA)
Aug. 20 South Atlanta
Aug. 27 Pepperell
Sept. 3 Manchester
Sept. 10 at Darlington
Sept. 17 Cedartown
Sept. 24 at Central
Oct. 8 at Temple
Oct. 22 Haralson County
10/29 at Bremen
Nov. 5 Callaway
Temple High (Region 5-AA)
Aug. 20 Bowdon
Aug. 27 at Villa Rica
Sept. 3 at Heritage, Catoosa
Sept. 10 Cass
Sept. 17 at Pepperell
Sept. 23 at B.E.S.T Academy (Lakewood Stadium)
Oct. 8 Heard County
Oct. 15 at Haralson County
Oct. 22 Bremen
Oct. 28 at Callaway
Bowdon High (Region 6-A Public)
Aug. 20 at Temple
Aug. 27 Bremen
Sept. 3 at Haralson County
Sept. 10 Heritage, Newnan
Sept. 24 at Trion
Oct. 1 at Gordon Lee
Oct. 8 North Cobb Christian
Oct. 22 Mt. Zion
Oct. 28 at B.E.S.T Academy (Lakewood Stadium)
Nov. 5 Armuchee
Mt. Zion High (Region 6-A Public)
Aug. 20 Central, Talbotton
Aug. 27 Creekside Academy (McDonough)
Sept. 3 at Landmark Christian
Sept. 17 Dade County
Sept. 24 at Heritage, Newnan
Oct. 1 at Armuchee
Oct. 8 Gordon Lee
Oct. 22 at Bowdon
Oct. 29 at Trion
Nov. 5 B.E.S.T Academy