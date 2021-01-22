The 2020 high football season was like no other as teams dealt with week-to-week uncertainty because of the coronavirus. Some games got canceled or postponed. In the end, the GHSA was able to crown champions in every classification.
Locally, Carrollton and Bremen made it to the Final Four in their respective classifications. Central, Heard County, Haralson County, Bowdon and Temple all made the playoffs.
The talent was abundant throughout the West Georgia area, but five players distinguished themselves and earned the Times-Georgian top honors.
Carrollton senior Chaz Chambliss was named MVP.
Two running backs share Offensive Player of the Year honors, including Central’s Narada Levett and Temple’s Phillip Johnson.
Defensive Player of the Year belongs to Haralson County’s Marc Harris and Newcomer of the Year was earned by Carrollton’s Bryce Hicks.
Chambliss has already turned his thoughts to playing at the next level. The Trojan linebacker graduated early from high school and has enrolled at Georgia, where he will now be able to go through preseason workouts with the Bulldogs.
Chambliss put up big numbers for the Trojans, finishing with 83.5 tackles, including 27.5 tackles for a loss. He also was an opposing quarterback’s worst nightmare, finishing with 12.5 sacks. He also finished with two pass breakups, one forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Chambliss helped the Trojans to the Class AAAAAA final four ending with a loss to Valdosta and an 8-3 record.
Levett finished his senior year as one of the top running backs in the state while helping the Lions to the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs before losing to Marist and finishing with a 6-4 record.
Levett was named the Region 7-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,714 yards on 254 carries. He also ended the year with 16 touchdowns.
His potent numbers included a 430-yard, four-touchdown performance against Northwest Whitfield. He also rushed for 315 yards against Villa Rica. Levett also put up some big numbers against Heard County, rushing for 216 yards, and McDonough, rushing for 229 yards.
Johnson has his future well-planned. The Temple Tigers’ running back hopes to someday serve in the military after committing to Army.
Johnson put up some impressive numbers in his final season with the Tigers finishing with 1,312 yards on 238 carries. He also finished with 20 TDs and 1,480 all-purpose yards.
During the season, Johnson finished with three-straight games of over 200 yards. His first 200-plus yard contest came against Cass when he rushed for 218 yards. He followed it up with a 219-yard game against Pepperell. Johnson had a 200-yard game against B.E.S.T. Academy.
The Tigers’ running back had three TD in each of those games.
Haralson’s Marc Harris earned Defensive Player of the Year honors with 126 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Harris finished with double figures in nine games, including 25 against Bremen. He also had 18 against Temple.
Harris helped lead Haralson County to a 7-3 record.
Hicks proved he has a bright future with the Trojans after earning Newcomer of the Year. Hicks rushed for 303 yards on 25 carries and six touchdowns.
Hicks had his breakout came in a region contest against Paulding County, rushing for 140 yards and three TDs. He also had a 121-yard effort against Rome, including two TDs.