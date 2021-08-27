While the Central Lions look for offensive contributors, they found them Friday night in Deven Powell and Cameron Bolton.
The result was a 21-7 win over the Chapel Hill Panthers in their 2021 opener in Lion Valley.
Freshman Bolton got the bulk of the carries and scored all three Lions’ TDs.
The first drive of Central’s season didn’t lack potential or excitement.
It did lack points.
A 4th-and-13 pass interference call put Central on the 13-yard line, with three yards to go to keep the drive alive.
White’s carry was close to a first down was just short of a first down.
The excitement came when Devan Powell broke through the Panthers’ defense for a 38-yard touchdown — negated by a holding penalty.
Dillon McKnight gave the Lions the break they were looking for when he recovered a fumbled punt at Chapel Hill’s 22.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty just after the first quarter expired put the Lions inside the 10.
On fourth down, just inches from the goal line, a pre-snap penalty pushed Central back to the five.
Chapel Hill stopped Edge on an outside run.
The Lions finally broke the scoreless tie on Cameron Bolton’s 11-yard run with 4:09 to go in the first half putting Central up 7-0 at that point.
Central’s defense, along with penalties, pushed Chapel Hill back from their own 39, to inside their own one.
The Lions took over at the Panthers’ 19 after a Chapel Hill punt.
It took just two plays, the final four yards coming again from Bolton with 1:57 to play in the half. The extra point put the Lions up 14-0.
The Panthers had a chance to score just before halftime, but unable to stop the clock after a large gain, the Panthers couldn’t get the ball snapped at Central’s two before halftime.
Powell turned a pass play from the 19 to a scramble inside the five. Bolton got the final yard of the drive to score his third TD of the night.
That put the Lions up 21-0.
The Panthers got on the board on their ensuing drive and got a couple of big plays including a 39-yard TD from Komari Frye to Josh Wilson at the 2:29 mark.