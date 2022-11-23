A Review of “The Fabelmans”
Full disclosure, right from the beginning: it’s pretty much impossible for me to be objective when it comes to Steven Spielberg. The world’s most famous director is one of my creative inspirations, so I approach almost all of his films with a sense of admiration and reverence. If you’re looking for an unbiased take on his work, it’s a good idea to look elsewhere. Considering “The Fabelmans,” his latest effort, is a semi-autobiographical look at his childhood that serves as a Rosetta Stone for his entire filmography, I was in the tank from the start.
Possibly the most personal movie of Spielberg’s career, which he co-wrote with longtime collaborator Tony Kushner, the story revolves around aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman (played as a child by Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and as a teen by Gabriel LaBelle). Constantly moving because of his computer scientist father (Paul Dano) and musician mother (Michelle Williams), Sammy and his sisters (played at various stages of their childhood by Keeley Karsten, Julia Butters and Sophia Kopera) bounce around the country from New Jersey to Arizona to California.
Along the way, Sammy realizes the immense impact their dad’s best friend Bennie (Seth Rogen) has on the family, which leads to momentous repercussions for all of them. For Sammy himself, the consequences of his parents’ choices result in a memorable high school experience and a career that changes the entire film industry.
Although “The Fabelmans” runs two and a half hours, I never once glanced at my watch. Spielberg’s commitment to the film is so immersive that I was surprised when the end credits began to roll. Part of that is the director’s dedication to ensuring his life story is presented on the screen as authentic as possible. Fortunately, the Tony award-winning Kushner’s matter-of-fact outlook on the world helps curb Spielberg’s overly sentimental perspective on reality.
From the start, it’s clear that the world’s most prominent director is exposing his heart far more than he has in the past, which is surprising considering the way he revealed himself via “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Catch Me If You Can” and numerous other films. For those who’ve seen the HBO documentary “Spielberg,” the film isn’t breaking any new ground. The narrative’s brutal revelations will come as no surprise.
However, for the more casual moviegoer, there are some truly heartbreaking developments in Sammy Fabelman’s evolution from kid to grownup. That’s where the phenomenal actors come into play. In addition to LaBelle’s outstanding work, Williams, Dano, Rogen and Butters back him up in equally astonishing roles, as does Judd Hirsch in a brief but shattering performance.
From the moment Sammy realizes the power of a camera to the devastating sequence when he understands the emotional power of the captured image, “The Fabelmans” makes viewers understand how crucial filmmaking is as an art form. That’s why the long running time is deceptive – in an everyday setting, 151 minutes can seem like an eternity. Here, it makes the protagonist’s adolescence feel almost instantaneous.
Not only does Spielberg finally tackle full-on what he’s only alluded to in previous movies, he also takes advantage of the opportunity to get weirdly comedic and tackle crucial issues that remain vital to this day. There are numerous easter eggs referencing films he’d go on to make, including “E.T.,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Jaws” and “West Side Story.” However, he also addresses the antisemitism he faced in adolescence, which would eventually lead to his interpretation of “Schindler’s List” and “Munich.”
Still, despite “The Fabelmans” being an origin story of the greatest director of all time, you don’t have to be a film nerd to appreciate the drama. At its core, the movie is a simple story of a kid who discovers his purpose at the exact same time his family is falling apart. Thanks to Spielberg, tackling screenwriting duties for only the fourth time in his career (with a giant assist from frequent partner Kushner), the flick has a sentimental feel while somehow remaining grounded in reality.
Lest you think the entire film is a somber affair, however, Spielberg crafts some of the funniest moments of his career. Those include Sammy’s twisted relationship with a girlfriend (Chloe East) determined to convert him from Judaism to Christianity, and his meta, cinematic revenge on two bigoted high school bullies (Sam Rechner and Oakes Fegley).
Following an incredible scene involving a brilliant cameo I wouldn’t dream of spoiling, the movie also contains one of the most perfect final shots I’ve ever seen. It’s tough to laugh and cry at the same time, but Spielberg made it happen. As the end credits rolled, I was wiping away tears despite the massive smile on my face.
We’re only a few weeks from the end of 2022, so I won’t even pretend to leave you in suspense: there’s no question “The Fabelmans” is making my Top 10. The only question at this point is where it will appear in my rankings. I’ll give you a hint: it’s currently competing for the prime spot. Yes, it’s that great.
“The Fabelmans” is rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. Now playing in theaters.
Grade: A+
