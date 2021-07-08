Special to The Times-Georgian
Southwire is hosting a job fair at the Venue on Cedar in Carrollton on Saturday in an effort to fill open positions at the company.
Open roles at the company include machine operators, warehouse associates and maintenance technicians. Representatives from Southwire will be on-site on July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“By having our hiring managers on-site conducting interviews and making offers on the same day, we are hoping that we can quickly meet and identify qualified candidates for these roles,” said Austin Cofield, professional staffing specialist at Southwire.
The company was founded in Carrollton in 1950 by local entrepreneur Roy Richards Sr. It is now one of the largest suppliers of wire and cable in the world with annual revenue approaching $6 billion.
The company credits its success to its employees. In a statement, the company says it “strives to foster a workplace environment where its people can deliver innovation, make an impact, learn and grow and focus on their own well-being.”
“Southwire is known for caring for its people,” said Briana Barclay, on-boarding specialist. “Not only does the company listen to their employees’ opinion, but they also take action on feedback to ensure that Southwire remains a place where you can grow within your career.”
The company provides its employees the training, knowledge and development tools to safely deliver innovation, quality and service around the globe.
Potential candidates should bring their resumes with them to the event. For specific questions about the Carrollton Job Fair, contact careers@south wire.com.
The Venue on Cedar located at 809 Cedar St. in Carrollton off Bankhead Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.