Southwire announced its $25,000 donation and signature sponsorship to the King Center on Monday.
Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, the King Center, is a nonprofit organization that has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for more than a quarter century.
“This donation allows us to continue educating and training the world in Dr. King's philosophy. Through our events, programs and initiatives, our mission is to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world. We could not do this work without the support of our sponsors,” said a spokesperson for the King Center.
Southwire’s donation is the start of the company’s partnership with the King Center and one that is expected to grow in the future.
“This partnership with the King Center will allow us to contribute to a better world and strengthen our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities in which we operate,” said Fernando Esquivel, Southwire’s executive vice president of People & Culture. “I hope that as we begin this partnership, we will continue to sustain an environment where appreciation and acceptance prevail.”
Signed into law in January 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, the national Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday is a celebration of Dr. King’s immeasurable contribution to the United States and to humankind.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I am convinced that if we are to get on the right side of the world revolution, we as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a ‘thing-oriented’ society to a ‘person-oriented’ society.”
