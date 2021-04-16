Editor’s note: First of a three-part series.
The moon had set about an hour before sunrise, so the troop of 400 Law Menders was able to converge on the plantation outside Acorn Town under cover of darkness.
The farm was a sprawling campus of buildings, built on the northern bank of the Chattahoochee River, where William McIntosh maintained a ferry landing, barns and outbuildings, not to mention shelter for the human beings he enslaved to run the farm. His two-story log home served as a tavern and inn for ferry passengers, and he called the plantation Acorn Bluff; in the language of the Mvskoke (Muscogee), or Creek nation, Lochau Talofau.
The Law Menders were a police force who had been dispatched by the Creek National Council to enforce a law that McIntosh, as an influential leader of the Creek people in Georgia, supported: the law made it illegal for any Creek leader to cede any more Muscogee land to Georgia, a law that McIntosh himself had broken only two months and five days before.
It was the early morning of April 30, 1825, and anyone who has grown up in the Carroll County school system knows what happened next — how the Creeks attacked the house, set it afire, and killed McIntosh and another Creek leader. All for signing away Creek land.
School children are taught this harrowing tale of murder because it occurred here in modern-day Carroll County on the grounds of what is now the McIntosh Reserve Park. But the whole of the story is so complex that it would take a master’s dissertation to tell it.
While it may be easy to think of the old days of Carroll County to be full of simple folk doing simple things in simpler times, this part of west Georgia was once a sometimes violent frontier; an intersecting point of great events. Before the county ever existed, it belonged to the Creeks and was coveted by the State of Georgia. It was on the border with the Cherokee Nation, whose land was also desired by Georgia farmers.
The assassination of William McIntosh 196 years ago was a legally sanctioned execution by a self-governed people, a nation that lived within a larger world dominated by people of European descent who had established their own government and system of laws. These societies were in constant tension, especially on the frontier that eventually would become Carroll County.
The murder of McIntosh would become the catalyst for a series of events that would put this region in the center of a national political and racial struggle. Those events would open the Creek chapter in the Trail of Tears saga threatening civil war between the United States and Georgia over an imaginary line through Carroll County.
McIntosh’s death would precipitate a decade-long struggle that would see the county carved out of disputed lands and pioneering Carroll farmers terrorized by thieves who would hide out in Cherokee country. That decade would end with the expulsion of all Native Americans from the state and the displacement of one culture by another.
William McIntosh was a literal embodiment of this clashing of worlds. He was the son of a Scottish soldier of the same name whose loyalty to the British Crown during the American Revolution made him unwelcome in his home of Savannah. The senior McIntosh went to the Creek lands on the Chattahoochee River, where he made a strategic marriage with Senoya (or Henneha), the daughter of a Wind Clan chief in the town called Kawita, located near present-day Columbus.
Creek society was matrilineal, so all ancestry, identities and family obligations were inherited through the mother’s side. Consequently, the senior McIntosh had little say over the raising of his namesake, who was born in 1778. It was the boy’s uncles, according to historian Andrew Frank, who were to do the teaching. Unwilling to be left out — and running afoul of his wife’s family — the senior McIntosh taught William to speak English and how to be a tradesman.
The son grew up with the advantages of being a member of a prominent Creek family and with a deep understanding of American, especially Georgian, culture. Using his knowledge of both cultures, he was able to leverage both against the other. His role in the white world made him an intermediary for white leaders into the world of the Creek, who likewise used McIntosh’s position as an advocate for them.
Early on, McIntosh established a relationship with Benjamin Hawkins, the U.S. agent appointed to the Creeks and other Southeastern Indians. He found McIntosh to be an important ally in his “plan for civilization,” which in essence was a plan to absorb the Creek culture into that of the whites. Hawkins employed McIntosh to distribute annuities owed for former cessations of land, and to help implement U.S. policy within the nation. But assimilation into the white culture was not a popular idea among the Creek.
In 1812, during the war with Britain, a faction of Creek called the Red Sticks began a civil war within the Creek nation against those who were less troubled by the cultural and territorial encroachment by the United States. When outright war broke out, the Red Sticks allied themselves with other Muskogean people and the British against American forces.
William McIntosh was appointed a major of a regiment of Creeks who fought with American troops led by future president Andrew Jackson. McIntosh distinguished himself in several battles along the Florida panhandle and at the decisive Battle of Horseshoe Bend. He eventually attained the rank of brigadier general.
His status as a warrior greatly enhanced his status among the Creek, but no less so among Georgia’s and America’s political elite. Some of those white leaders, Frank said, were not even aware that McIntosh was Creek because they dealt with him solely through letters written in fluent English.
As the distributor of the U.S. cash annuity and through other favors — including outright bribes — McIntosh attained an unusually high status in the Creek world, although he was never in a leadership position beyond his membership in their National Council.
He had two plantations, one at Acorn Town near modern-day Whitesburg, but also at Indian Springs, the site of mineral springs that he turned into a sort of health resort. In addition, he ran a network of ferries, for which he collected fares, and he had a 118-mile toll road that ran through Creek lands.
McIntosh, who was sometimes feted at well-heeled society dinners in Savannah, became well known through the many white travelers headed from the Georgia coast to New Orleans. They rode McIntosh ferries and stayed at McIntosh inns, located on farms that were maintained by 100 McIntosh slaves.
It was at Indian Springs, in present-day Butts County, that Georgia’s leaders in 1820 convened a group of Creeks and U.S. officials. The Georgians wanted, among other things, to buy Creek lands between the Flint and Ocmulgee rivers and north toward modern Alpharetta. The Creeks living on those lands would move west across the Mississippi River. In exchange for these 6,700 square miles, the Creeks would receive a large down payment and a $200,000 (more than $4 million today) annuity for the next 14 years.
The primary beneficiary of this deal was McIntosh, who would distribute the payments and receive a “reserve” of land surrounding Indian Springs and another plantation. This had the simultaneous effect of solidifying McIntosh’s reputation as a deal maker among the Americans and as a potential traitor among Creeks opposed to what became known as the 1821 Treaty of Indian Springs.
As a direct result, the Creek National Council resolved to never sell more of their ancestral land. But four years later, delegates would again be summoned to Indian Springs for another treaty that would do just that.
And by signing that treaty, McIntosh signed his own death warrant.
Next week: Caught between two worlds and squeezed on both sides, McIntosh pays with his life.
