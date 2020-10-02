Editor's Note: a version of this article was originally published on May 8, 2016.
The rain was coming down in buckets that May day in 1929 when a big car pulled up to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, then located on what is now called Bradley Street.
There are no records to prove this, but the car probably moved to a side entrance so that the occupant – the Governor of New York – could be discreetly lifted out and taken inside. Despite being paralyzed from the waist down, he was full of energy, likely cracking jokes with the few locals who greeted him. In this private moment, these Carrollton civic leaders could see the extent of a physical condition only hinted at in newspapers.
The man was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and he was in town to speak to the 21st graduating class of the Fourth District Agricultural and Mechanical School, known today as the University of West Georgia. It was May 8, 1929; eight years after FDR had been stricken with polio. In three years, he would become President of the United States.
Yet this speech might never have happened. Only 22 days earlier, Roosevelt had written to the school’s principal, Irvine S. Ingram, expressing regret that he would not be able to accept an invitation that Ingram had first extended the previous January.
“I have promised the doctor at Warm Springs that when I got there … I would not leave for a single day, as this would involve giving up part of the exercises,” Roosevelt had written from New York’s governor’s mansion.
FDR was referring to the Warm Springs Foundation, which he had founded two years earlier in Meriwether County, some 60 miles south of Carrollton. A relative of former President Theodore Roosevelt, and wartime Assistant Secretary of the Navy, FDR had been a well-known national figure in 1921 when he contracted poliomyelitis – a disease once called “infantile paralysis” because it usually affected children.
For an ambitious politician, the diagnosis might have meant the end of his career. Determined to walk again, he had discovered that the natural hot springs at the Warm Springs resort helped to restore at least his psychological health. At the time Ingram had written, FDR had been planning to spend a month’s vacation of therapy at Warm Springs.
It is not known why Roosevelt changed his mind and decided to attend the graduation. An archivist with the FDR presidential library said a letter from Ingram to Roosevelt mentions that a trustee of the school - and a close friend to the governor - had also asked Roosevelt to speak. And there is the fact that Roosevelt, who had defied the odds by being elected governor, had his eye on the 1932 presidential election. That meant he had to make a lot of speeches, and he was already scheduled to speak the next day in Atlanta. For whatever reason, traveling by car to Carrollton, over mostly unpaved roads, must have been a long and uncomfortable trip for him -- but he made it all the same.
If FDR’s appearance had been unexpected, the rain certainly was. The graduation ceremony had originally been scheduled for the school’s campus on the western part of town; special amplifiers had been set up in anticipation of the crowds a national figure would draw. With the downpour, however, the venue was changed to Tabernacle Baptist Church, which then stood where the Carrollton City Hall is now located on Bradley Street. Ninety-one years ago, Bradley was called Depot Street.
As The Carroll Free Press newspaper reported the next day, the auditorium was ‘filled to overflowing” with an excess crowd standing along the walls. The New York Times was there and went further, estimating the crowd as 1,000 people, "many describing it as one of the largest gatherings in the history of the county."
There is no mention in the reporting of Roosevelt’s paralysis – a trend that would continue among the press for the rest of his life. Roosevelt, who only had slight use of one muscle in his right leg, could not walk. He needed heavy braces and the help of others to stand. But he went to extraordinary lengths to conceal the extent of his paralysis, even learning to stand in his braces and twist his hips back and forth into a sort of imitation “walk” to a podium.
The speech was not the usual graduation talk. There was no appeal to the graduates to fulfill their dreams, for example. Instead, FDR focused on how agricultural schools, like the one in Carrollton, could help in the national goal of improving the conditions of rural life.
“The new race of young men and young women begins to take hold of the reins,” Roosevelt said. “This younger generation has educational advantages undreamed of by their fathers and mothers. The responsibility will soon rest in their hands. (Theirs) is a wider point of view than the older generation possessed. They understand the terms ‘state-minded’ and ‘nation-minded,’ and in that lies the hope of the future.”
Writing in The Carroll County Times, Carrollton resident Lewis K. Smith said, “public speakers would do well to observe Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt and learn of him.”
“There was no attempt at oratory as usually understood. (FDR) only spoke right on," Smith wrote. "No hurry. No undue or painful deliberation. No stilted phrases or soaring in the sky. Seldom any gestures; occasional emphasis with the right hand, but no pounding of the table … His voice so trained and modulated and his words so distinctly spoken that he was easily heard in the farthest part of the hall.”
From the published descriptions, it is clear that Roosevelt – despite being a rich man from a famous family in New York State – was at ease among the small-town residents of west Georgia.
The New York Times reported that when FDR started talking about the rough Georgia roads he had just traveled, a small child in the audience let out a loud squall. "That child knows how I feel about good roads," Roosevelt quipped.
“At the end of the exercises,” the Free Press reported, “Mr. Roosevelt asked to shake hands with the graduates, and 57 young women and young men filed by him. Mr. Roosevelt possesses a wonderful personality and impresses one at once with his sincerity and friendliness.”
When the graduation exercise was over, the Carrollton Civitan Club treated Roosevelt to a barbecue dinner; after that, Roosevelt and his party got back into their car and drove on to Atlanta, where Roosevelt was to speak to the Atlanta Bar Association. In a few days, he would give another speech – this time by telephone – to cattle breeders in Moultrie.
Roosevelt had grown comfortable among the people of Georgia in the years since his paralysis and treatments at Warm Springs. The small speeches he gave around the state, like the one delivered in Carrollton 91 years ago today, might be one reason why he won 91 percent of Georgia’s vote during the 1932 presidential election.
