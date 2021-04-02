From Joyce Arthur
What is a Crazy Quilt? Well, “Crazy” is a fitting name for this random, scrappy style of quilt making. It is not like any other traditional quilt.
Most household or bed quilts have a pattern of some sort, with matching geometrical shapes of squares, triangles, rectangles, diamonds and sometimes circles repeated across the quilt in a symmetrical order.
Crazy quilts, on the other hand, are pieced of irregular shapes in a myriad of fabric types, colors and textures. They look like someone hacked up a pile of fabric and sewed it all back together willy-nilly.
Don’t let that look fool you. There is a lot of thought and planning involved in creating something that looks so random. Each piece must be cut to fit together like a puzzle, and each type and color of fabric needs careful thought as to placement with the neighboring pieces.
To add even more work to the job, the craziness goes on further with embellishments of embroidery, bits of lace, buttons, rickrack, ribbons, beads and charms.
Some crazy quilters feel that you can never embellish too much, and their pieces are sometimes referred to as “encrusted.” These are not the kind of quilts that one uses on the bed. These quilts can be wall hangings or draped over a piano or settee just for show.
Victorian women, from 1870 to 1900, were fanatic about crazy quilting. This style encompassed art, beauty and a show of needlework skills for the leisure class. Victorian crazy quilts were made of velvets, satins, silk and fine wool — the fabrics that their elegant gowns were made of. They were show pieces, and many that have survived are still absolutely stunning.
Homespun and folk-art crazy quilts made of wool suiting, shirt material and other household fabrics were also made. These were created by women who admired the style but needed the quilt to be practical. These simple crazy quilts have the random shapes and asymmetry of the Victorians, but the rural quilters kept the embellishments simple, with perhaps a feather stitch along all the seams in a contrasting color and a few embroidered flowers or leaves to add a little interest.
Even the most practical pioneer appreciated beauty in her home.
To learn more about quilts, and to see the latest exhibit, “Southern Quilts,” visit the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum at 306 Bradley St. Call 770-301-2187 for information. Open Thursday and Friday, 10-4, Saturday 10-2, or Wednesday by appointment.
