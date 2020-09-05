Editors Note: A version of this article was first published Nov. 13, 2016.
Along about dark, he would pull off the road and park his goat-drawn wagon heaped with garbage. He would then pile up some roadside trash, set it alight, and usually throw on an old tire; eventually, a column of black smoke would rise into the twilit sky like an exclamation point.
It was the Goat Man’s way of announcing that he was in town.
If you are of a certain age in Carroll County, you know about Charles “Ches” McCartney — he often stopped somewhere in or around these parts during his annual migration to his home base in Twiggs County.
If you are not of that age, and if someone described the Goat Man to you — well, you might just think someone was pulling your leg.
But apart from anecdotes about how he lived, how many goats he had — and how he smelled (he claimed to have never taken a bath) — few people know the real story behind one of the most outlandish folk characters west Georgia ever met.
McCartney was born July 6, 1901 in Sigourney, Iowa. Even back then, his family neighbors found him uncomfortable to be around. He had long hair, was doted on by his mother and talked and acted strangely. He ran away from home at age 14 and married a 24-year-old woman who made her living as a carnival knife-thrower and used him as her target.
Just wait: it gets better.
When he returned to Iowa alone, he still had a taste for showbiz, so he began wrestling bears. Then he married a second woman, with whom he had a son, Albert Gene McCartney. When the Great Depression arrived, he found bear-wrestling to be an unpredictable source of income, so he got a job cutting trees with the Works Progress Administration — until one day when a tree fell on him. His co-workers, fearing him dead, took him to a funeral home, where he came back to life just as the undertaker was about to go to work.
The accident left McCartney with a permanently mangled arm and a desire to preach the Gospel. But according to several biographers, he decided that, to be a successful preacher, he would need a “gimmick.”
He had always been an avid reader, and was fond of the novel “Robinson Crusoe,” wherein the literary castaway raises goats and dresses in their skins. McCartney convinced his wife to make goatskin clothing for the whole family, and he built a wagon that could be drawn by goats. Soon, the little family — plus the goats — began to roam the countryside, preaching and selling goods hauled on the wagon.
According to his biographer, Darryl Patton of Gadsden, Alabama., McCartney’s wife left him for another man (some say he sold her), but that did not stop his rambles. Sometimes accompanied by Albert Gene, but more often alone, he set out to travel the back roads of America in his goat-drawn wagon. And with each mile he traveled, his legend continued to grow.
This was in the Era of the Hobo, when homeless men and women roved the countryside in search not only of handouts, but also in pursuit of their own ideas of freedom. But among these kings of the road, McCartney’s “gimmick” made him stand out from the rest.
Indeed, it would be hard not to notice the “Goat Man,” as he began to be called.
His wagon evolved over the years to a massive, affair with six iron wheels — so heavy it took about 30 or more goats to pull it. Piled onto the wagon was an enormous mound of junk and other bits of roadside detritus he would pick up along his journeys. It was decorated with bumper stickers and numerous hand-painted signs reading “Prepare to Meet Thy God” and similar exhortations to sinners.
McCartney would be perched atop the wagon dressed in filthy clothes, holding the reins to his team of goats. Several spare goats were also attached to the wagon, walking alongside. Animals too lame or young for the journey sometimes sat in his lap, or rode in a special box nailed to the side.
Since McCartney could only travel as fast as his slowest goat, people whizzing by on the highway would note his progress and alert folks ahead that the Goat Man was coming, Patton said. As it got dark, McCartney would pull off the road and build one of his signal fires to let folks know where he had camped.
“They would even turn out school so the kids could go see him,” Patton said. “It was entertainment. It was like a vaudeville show coming to town.”
And when they did come, McCartney would start selling things to them. Sometimes it was patent medicine, other times it was junk off the wagon. His most common sales item, however, was picture postcards of himself and his team of goats.
He never traveled on the weekends, and if it was a Sunday morning, the visitors got to hear McCartney preach. It was the kind of sermon that folks likely never heard in church. “He would throw in four-letter words in a heartbeat,” Patton said.
McCartney evidently reveled in his notoriety. He made such claims as being far older than he was, or that he never took a bath (which wasn’t all that hard to believe.) Some may have thought him illiterate, but Patton said he was very intelligent; always ready with a response for every question put to him.
But as the 1960s arrived, things began to change for the Goat Man. People began to be less tolerant of his lifestyle and vandals and hooligans began to mess with him. On Christmas night in 1967, someone shot his lead goat with a hunting arrow. Later, he was attacked in camp and the whole herd was slaughtered.
By 1978, McCartney had given up the goat caravan altogether, and had largely retired to a tumble-down house in Twiggs County. One night that year, hot ashes fell out of a poorly-maintained pot bellied stove while he slept and set fire to the house. McCartney barely escaped with his life.
Authorities in Twiggs, concerned for his welfare, got him into a nursing home where he enjoyed a revival of sorts. When people found that the famous Goat Man was in residence, they would drop by for visits.
In 1998, someone murdered his son, Albert Gene; no one ever found out who. Afterward, McCartney declined fast and he died on Nov. 15, 1998.
It was a sad end, but something about McCartney has proved stronger than death. There are many stories about him, many with conflicting facts.
But when you are talking about a legend, facts often become unnecessary.
To those who remember him, the Goat Man exists as a symbol of the essence of freedom, a man ruled by no man, nor by the things of man. He was an individual, answerable only to his own heart — and faith.
