Most folks about these parts are familiar with the parable of the prodigal son. The son leaves home, goes through his inheritance like you-know-what through a tin horn, wallows with the pigs for a spell, returns home, proverbial tail tucked between his hind parts, and begs forgiveness, which he receives. His father throws a hootenanny.
I can relate, inheritance squandering and pig wallowing aside.
If you’ve ever been knockin’ around between here and Cedar Bluff, Alabama, then you probably experienced a little slice of heaven as sweet as your Granny’s fried apple pies. The rolling hills and streams, along with the placid lakes and picturesque sunsets, can only be painted by the hand of the Maker. And, the people of these parts will give you the shirt off of their backs, too, if you’re in a bind.
It ain’t called Sweet Home for nothing.
Between here and Cedar Bluff, you’ll find places like Jackson Chapel, Rehoboth, Moshat, and Terrapin Creek spread out through the countryside like kudzu. In the bend of the almost one-lane road in Jackson Chapel lies a spring-fed pond, which makes a great place to stretch your legs. The water, as clean as a hound’s tooth, invited me to wade in barefoot. I didn’t do much wading, the water being a might colder than a blackberry winter, along with a couple of beavers the size of a ’72 Buick LeSabre, forced me to quickly reconsider.
In the background, emanating from my open car door, Gregg Allman sang something about being born a ramblin’ man.
Instead of goin’ down highway 41, I soon turned onto State Road 311 with Cedar Bluff in my sights. Passing by rolling cotton fields, fleeting glimpses of water, and a Dollar Tree and Family Dollar sharing joint custody of one building, jutting out of the majestic landscape like a hair in a cathead biscuit. I don’t know who exactly came up with this idea, but they seem to cancel out each other in my opinion.
On the other hand, this could be the nexus of the universe.
Entering the Cedar Bluff city limits evokes a lot of memories of days gone by for me, from visiting my Great-Aunt Fleta and decoration days at Unity Methodist to wetting a few lines at J.R.’s Marina and meeting my folks to eat at Tony’s Steak Barn when I was an undergrad at Jacksonville State. The passage of time will fly over us, Hawthorne once said, but will leave its shadow behind.
This time, however, I was headed to Rosemary Drive, which is off the beaten path a bit, to visit a spell with my high school literature teacher, Jon Dennis. Now, I’ve written about Mr. D. in this space previously, his inspiration leading me to become a literature teacher. He’s more like kin now, and not just branch kin, mind you, but actual kin. First visit since that virus made both of us sicker than dogs a few years back. When I pulled into the driveway, he was there waiting with outstretched arms.
The prodigal student. The welcoming teacher. It was if I was never gone.
We passed the time bouncing the pontoon boat across a mostly-placid Weiss Lake. It was hotter than a $2 pistol out, but the breeze worked overtime to make up for it. We exchanged stories about life and work; our kids are no longer kids, and our work — Mr. D., a lawyer and state court judge now, and I, twenty-two years into education — keeps us running around too much at times. Throw in trips to Kenny’s Fish Market for the best, fresh crawfish, oysters (raw with horseradish and a splash of hot sauce, please), and Cajun shrimp, this side of St. Augustine, and, yes, Tony’s Steak Barn for the best slab of steak or chicken you find in these parts. Ask for Teresa, whose infectious smile and greeting will make you happier than a boardinghouse pup.
The weekend culminated with a trip back across the line into Summerville for breakfast at Jim’s Restaurant, a lifelong staple in this community, just a stone’s throw from the railroad tracks on Highway 27.
“Want a tomato for your gravy?” Mr. D.
“Sure do!” I replied, as I was transported back to my Granny’s breakfast table. Shadows, like Hawthorne reminds us, still linger.
Fuller than ticks, we joined the good folks at South Summerville Baptist for morning worship. Picture it: Mr. D., an Episcopalian, and me, a Lutheran, sitting near the front pew. In between the both of us looking for kneelers and almost crossing ourselves a half dozen times, I felt as welcome as Summertime potluck. Mrs. Elaine, a faithful member there, shared a story our two about working with my Mom:
“It seems like another lifetime then. So long ago, but some good memories.” More shadows.
The service ending, we exchanged hugs in the parking lot and snapped a couple of pictures, promising each other to do this again in the coolness of the upcoming Fall season. It was back to reality on Monday. I climbed in the car, put on some Springsteen, and headed back to Roopville knowing I was graciously welcomed home just like the prodigal son, with arms wide open and, well, a mighty fine hootenanny to boot.
This Fall, I will be welcomed back, as always. The prodigal student. The welcoming teacher. And those shadows that Hawthorne speaks of will accompany me on yet another trip.
A trip home.
