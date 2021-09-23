I’ve told you before (ad nauseam, I suspect) that I am an early riser. But bear with me. It is a rare day, Monday or Sunday or any one in between, that I am not up ere the first beams of sunlight break around the steeple of Bowdon Baptist Church and dart through needled branches of the towering pines in our backyard.
The other morning Lady Julia reached over to my side of the bed and patted me on the arm, wanting to know if I was still among the living. It was almost 7 a.m., and I had not already been fumbling about for two hours rattling pans and opening and shutting the noisy kitchen cabinet doors which slam like a screen door with a new spring if you don’t close them gently.
It was an experiment; I was seeing if I could actually sleep past dawn. I laid there and laid there some more, but sleep had long before bid me adieu. I had gone through my prayer list and was discussing with myself what I wanted for breakfast, because eat is the first thing I do, matter not the hour I rise. I told Lady Julia I could not put my feet on the floor until my morning menu was planned. She worries about me sometimes, more so now as I am knocking on seven decades plus three.
This time of year it is especially pleasant to be about before daylight nudges out the night, when the long, hot, humid days of mid-summer hesitantly begin a slow but certain surrender to the welcome early breaths of September and the promise of the most glorious season of all, fall with its fifty-something-degree mornings and a bit of an unexpected shiver.
On these early mornings when there is nothing much astir except me and some of nature’s delightful critters (even the poodles are still frolicking in the land of doggy dreams), it seems the crows are beckoning fall as they soar and circle at first light over Roop Baseball Field across the way before the mill whistle blows.
Though summer struggles mightily to hang around, September just has the feel of fall, an exciting time for many reasons, not the least of which for many is the beginning of football season with all its pageantry, fanfare and excitement — win or lose. From across the street and just up the hill at the Warren P. Sewell Red Devil Field, I hear the familiar sounds from the stadium and the stands, and it just feels all better somehow.
For us, it is a time of festivals, celebrations and yard sale road trips. There’s the Taste of Carrollton which draws a big crowd to Adamson Square to sample the fares of the town’s eateries. And the Villa Rica Gold Rush Festival, the Temple and Mt. Zion founders day celebrations and in Roopville a homecoming festival which was held this past weekend. Coming up in our town of Bowdon next month is Witch’s Night Out (Oct. 7) with special promotions and events by merchants, then Fall Open House (Oct 8-9) and Downtown Trick-or-Treating (Oct. 29) — so much to see, do and enjoy this time of the year when creation provides a breath-taking backdrop of spectacular unmatched beauty.
Fall is fabulous for its tapestry of tints and hues when God paints his trees with color combinations in a landscape masterpiece only He can imagine and create. It’s windows open time when bugs pack for a winter’s nap rather than bite and sting, and cool breezes beckon me and a book to the front porch rocking chair where, if I am ever so quiet and still, the red fox will insert its character into my novel long enough to tiptoe across the corner and up the side yard toward the barn.
Another good thing about fall is the “shorter” days which means when I go to bed it is dark, not daylight, even though it is only 8:30. No wonder I get up so early and head to the kitchen.
