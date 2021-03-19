By Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum
Looking for a unique and useful baby gift that new parents will love? One of my favorite choices is a handmade quilt, just big enough to wrap around a newborn, tuck around a baby in the stroller, or to use as a play mat. Their patterns and colors stimulate and engage the newborn’s senses. The soft, smooth fabrics are gentle on a baby’s skin, too.
Quilts are made of all cotton fabric with cotton or polyester batting. Some stitchers create quilts for young ones using brushed cotton flannel, and some are backed with super soft “minky” fabric, a plush, cuddly polyester. They are washable and can be tumbled dried regularly.
Handmade quilts are comprised of three layers — a top layer of geometric pieces of colorful fabric stitched together in a pattern, then a layer of soft, fluffy batting backed with a coordinating fabric. The act of sewing (quilting) the three layers together is actually what makes it a “quilt.” Decorative stitching, either by hand or machine, accents the beauty of the piece as well as adding durability and strength to the fabric.
Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum’s gift shop has an adorable and colorful selection of locally-made baby quilts (and lap size for the bigger children, as well as bed quilts). Anyone, even those who don’t sew or aren’t quilters, can present a lovely and unique gift to the new family. Gifts for the new mom include artisan-made earrings, home decor, fabric accessories and more. While there to choose a quilt for the newborn, take a look at the sewing-themed children’s books at the gift shop, too. You’ll be appreciated for your thoughtfulness in gifting something personal and so useful.
The SQTM gift shop is open during museum hours Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 306 Bradley St.
