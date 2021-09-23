Summer is over. The heavy-handed season moved out, making way for its gentler sister, autumn. How do I know? I see the signs.
The first one is easy to spot — when the temperature drops and my feet start demanding shoes. In the summer season, I can almost always be found without them. Since I was a kid, I’ve preferred to have my toes free to wiggle at will. But when my toes seek the warmer climes of socks, summer is over.
I’m waiting to hear the sounds of fall drifting through the woods, straight from the fairgrounds. Every year, the music is loud, loud enough for us to hear it on our front porch, and if I concentrate enough, I can almost hear the carnies and barkers employing their nimble tongues, trying to separate folks from a dollar or two. I love to hear the fair.
On our walk through the woods this morning, I found other signs. Acorns littered the ground in vast array. They were as diverse as the trees from which they fall. Some were small and round and bronze. Some were large and long and yellow. Some were still wearing their too-tight caps. Some were naked and smooth. I must say, I’ve never seen more acorns fall. Deer hunters tell me that this will be a banner year because of the abundant nuts. The deer have started fattening up. Summer is over.
There are other riches to be found in the woods. After all our hurricane rain, the mushrooms are sprouting, wearing their jaunty caps. Some of the ones I spied were small, tiny spears of red and orange sprinkled in the bright green of a bed of moss. Some were majestic, dinner-plate-sized, shoving their way through a layer of pine straw and leaves. Some were round and warty, squatting like toads. Some were wispy and tall, like fairies that have landed for a moment on the floor of the woods. Cookie sniffed them suspiciously. Then we continued.
At one point, I passed through a cloud of fragrance. Muscadines were ripe and falling. They were plump and sweet after all the rain we’ve been having. I looked up to find where they were growing. Their vines tangled high up in hardwood trees, too high to harvest without a ladder and a whole lot of courage. I had to be satisfied with the wind-fallen fruit. I brushed off the sugar-fine dirt and popped one into my mouth. The glorious tartness made my jaws ache. I ate all I could find, until my lips started burning from the acid sweetness of them and my stomach growled in protest. Summer must be over. I had a muscadine bellyache.
Pixie came running up with something in her mouth. But instead of her usual ball, she was carrying a pear, heavy with juice. She had risked the wrath of the yellow jackets to get it and now she pranced beside me, trying to make me jealous. Soon she tired of that game and disappeared into the woods, searching for a quiet place to eat her stolen prize. Summer must be over. Pixie is stealing pears.
Finally, Cookie and I walked out of the woods and made our way across the hayfield and onto the blacktop road. I was thinking of that pear Pixie had snaked from the tree in our yard and wondering if I myself could dare the wrath of the yellow jackets to sneak a piece of that forbidden fruit.
I went to examine the tree. Earlier in the season, the branches had been bowed beneath the generous weight of the fruit. The tree had been almost stripped by friends who prize the hard pears and turn them into chow-chow and preserves. I spotted a single pear high in the tree so I took hold of one of the lower branches shook it, making a shower of golden leaves drift down around me. All leaves and no pear.
Finally, I gave up and walked away. My mouth, so firmly set on pears, was watering for no good reason. Halfway to the house, I heard a “thump” as something heavy made a solid impact on the ground. I turned, just in time to see Pixie run in and grab the pear that had fallen. Ignoring my command to “stop”, she trotted out of reach and flopped down to celebrate the coming of fall with her second sampling of forbidden fruit.
