Editor's Note - Second of a two-part series
When the railroad reached Carrollton in 1874, the town was a sleepy, dusty village in the wilderness. But within a decade, the town shifted into high gear as cotton mills began to spin and the city became a growing textile center.
In 1885, Carrollton’s downtown inventory of storefronts, warehouses and stylish residences was deemed valuable enough to be recorded by the Sanborn Map Company. The maps the company produced weren’t for tourists; they were for insurance companies. They detailed how well, or how poorly, the buildings were protected from fire.
Updated every few years, these maps are today far more valuable as research tools for historians. They show how towns evolved during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Compiled by the Library of Congress in the 1980s, and now available to anyone online, these color-coded maps, drawn to a scale of one inch to 50 feet, show how towns like Carrollton looked in the days of our ancestors.
Carrollton had at least seven Sanborn maps drawn, covering the years of 1885 — when the town was just over 50 years old — until 1922. That last map, drawn a century ago, shows a square that would be perfectly recognizable to 21st century time travelers.
The 1900 map shows that Alabama Street has replaced the name of Bowdon Street, which had been the name on the previous Sanborn maps.
The square, which had, in those earlier maps, been occupied by the county courthouse is now empty. There is a new courthouse on the corner of Dixie and Newnan streets, although not the historic courthouse that stands there today. That courthouse was an ornate, Victorian building, similar in design to the old Haralson County courthouse in Buchanan. The courthouse burned in 1928 and was replaced by the granite building there now.
North and South Tanner streets intersect Newnan Street. The First United Methodist Church stands in front of the Carroll County Jail.
At the northwestern corner of the square, Johnson’s Drugs – which had been a wooden building in previous maps – is now brick. There is a photographer at the Boykin Building, now the home of Southwire’s Industrial Division, and today’s Pita Pit was the post office.
On the northwest quadrant, Horton’s Books is shown for the first time. The Bradley Building, which now contains Plates on the Square, is on the southwest quadrant while the future home of Gallery Row is still a vacant lot. There is a large warehouse where The Amp now stands, and on Alabama Street, Moore’s Opera House occupies the building that now contains The Vinyl Frontier.
The map for 1905 shows a square fronted on all sides by substantial brick buildings, most of which have awnings projecting from the storefronts, providing cooling shade to merchants and customers. The section of Rome Street just off the square looks as it does in modern times. By the time the next map would be drawn in 1911, the brick buildings at the Alabama Street corner will have been razed for the city’s first high-rise structure.
Still missing on the map is the Beall Building, which now houses the Gallery Row coffee shop. While the east side of the southeast quadrant has its current profile, the southern end still has some evolution to go, with the addition of the Stewart Building shortly after 1900 and the Carrollton Hardware building in 1911, a company that would stay in business until 1979.
Depot Street, now Bradley Street, is beginning to look as it does today. The place where The Amp is now was occupied by a wagons and buggy shop; in later years, that building would be known as the home for Robbins Department Store and later as Skinner Furniture before being demolished for The Amp.
Six years later, the square looks almost as it does today. By 1911, the four-story First National Bank building, now the two-story offices of West Georgia Technical College, was in place at the northwest corner with Alabama Street. The People’s Bank is where Pita Pit is now located; during the Great Depression, the People’s Bank took over the First National Bank, moved across the square, and the building would then be known by that name.
All the other buildings now associated with the square are also in place. Instead of the large, empty space between the quadrangles, there is a small, octagon-shaped park. The Beall Building is there, the location of a confectionary and soda shop, with a photographer’s studio on the second floor.
West of the square, along Maple Street, stands the Clifton Hotel, now United Community Bank. East of the square, however, Newnan Street beyond the square still has room to grow. Almost all the buildings on the north side of the street between Tanner and College streets are not yet built.
Eleven years later, another Sanborn map was drawn. The 1922 map is the latest available. Although it was created almost a century ago, the square would probably be remarkably familiar to a modern-day visitor, even if the businesses inside those buildings would not.
Restaurants like the Corner Café and Plates on the Square were in buildings occupied by a lodge hall and a bank, respectively. To the left of the Highland Deli was a movie theater, and Samba Loca is the Johnson Drug Store. The buildings missing a decade ago on Newnan Street are there now, most of them devoted to automobile service and sales. The car would transform the city in the same way the railroad did less than 50 years earlier.
Photographs help tell the story of the history of Carrollton, but the maps created by the Sanborn Map Company add an extra dimension to that history. Carefully hand-drawn, with details not available on standard maps, they show how the town grew over the course of 40 years.
That time frame also happens to coincide with the transformation of Carrollton from a small, agricultural village into a commercial and transportation center. The maps show the evolution from oil lamps to electric lights, and of horses and mules giving way to cars and trucks. And they show the multiple uses to which those venerable buildings now on the square were put over more than a century.
Altogether, there are 66 maps of Georgia cities available — in high resolution — on the Library of Congress website, including maps of Bowdon and Villa Rica in Carroll County. They are worth a visit.
