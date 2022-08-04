I left yesterday behind, and some might say I was born again.
Today, my wife Ali and I walked in quiet solitude amongst the forest and streams. We experienced, as John Denver sings, “the serenity of clear blue mountain lake.” He was right. It’s easy to talk to God here and listen to his casual reply.
I’m on a Rocky Mountain high (in Colorado).
This place is gorgeous in the summertime, especially since the wildflowers are in full bloom. No wonder John Deutschendorf, who later changed his last name to Denver, wrote so many peaceful songs about his adopted home. And, on top of that, he even penned so many beautiful lyrics before cannabis was legalized here.
Along I-70 in this neck of the woods, pot shops have popped up on every exit like we see Waffle Houses and Cracker Barrels in the South. No wonder everyone seems as relaxed as Willie Nelson here.
“It’s a great place to live, but I miss my family,” said our server at dinner in Vail.
“Where are you from?” my wife asked him.
“Muscle Shoals, Alabama,” he replied. “It’s almost unaffordable for me to live here. I could move back to Alabama and buy a big house with some land for the same price I’m paying for a tiny one-bedroom apartment. Maybe one day, but not right now. I’m still enjoying living here.”
I couldn’t blame him. He was obviously in his 20s, single, carefree and hopefully, if he’s lucky, has another 70 or more trips left around the sun to experience other things in life.
He wasn’t the only one to fall in love with this place—so did President Gerald Ford and his wife Betty. Ford, an avid skier, started visiting Vail in 1968 while he was a member of Congress. Two years later he borrowed $50,000 from his children’s life insurance policy to buy a condominium here. The Fords would vacation in Vail throughout his time as vice president and president eventually buying a retirement home in nearby Beaver Creek.
During our morning hike in the White River National Forest at 10,350 feet (note: we cheated and rode the gondola to the top of Vail Mountain), we viewed various wildflowers ranging from the Indian Paintbrush that blooms in red, orange, yellow and lavender to the official state flower known as the Rocky Mountain Columbine showcasing its white and blue petals. The Arrowleaf Balsam Root with its large yellow flower also made its appearance within the high grasses of the mountain.
Afterwards, Ali and I deepened our connection to the former president and first lady as we strolled through the Gerald R. Ford Park touring the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens—the highest botanical garden in the United States featuring a collection of mountain plants and flowers growing among some of nature’s most fragile high elevation environments.
It was a Master Gardener’s dream. I’m not one of those—but I do recognize a good song when I hear it.
Following our dinner with Swiss fondue dishes featuring cheese and dark chocolate (I felt like It was 1975 all over again and Ford was still in the White House), Ali and I stopped by the bar in the Sonnenalp Hotel. A guitar player was entertaining the small crowd, and it was the perfect way to close out the night. The music was great and little did we know what awaited us when 96-year old Harvey Simpson walked into the room.
“Who is he?” I asked someone as people kept coming up to him to shake his hand.
“He’s the Sonnenalp’s Eloise,” the man replied, noting the famous children’s book featuring the little girl who lives The Plaza Hotel in New York City. “Harvey’s famous for his working years in the Big Apple. It was his company that refurbished the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, Yankee Stadium and even built of few of the city’s skyscrapers.
“After his wife died, Harvey packed his belongings in NYC and moved to the penthouse of the Sonnenalp where he lived for many years until he decided to secure a safer environment during the pandemic and relocated to a mountain home,” he continued. “Everyone adores him.”
I could see why because a few minutes later Harvey grabbed the microphone as the guitarist started playing Toby Keith’s song “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” It was a sweet moment and hardly a dry eye in the house as Harvey looked around at his audience like a seasoned performer. Then again, he was more like a wise old sage teaching us that life is so much more than possessions and climbing the success ladder when he sang—
“I knew all of my life,
“That someday it would end,
“Get up and go outside,
“Don’t let the old man in…”
“Many moons I have lived,
“My body’s weathered and worn,
“Ask yourself how you would be,
“If you didn’t know the day you were born…”
“Try to love on your wife,
“And stay close to your friends,
“Toast each sundown with wine,
“Don’t let the old man in.”
As I sit here writing these words, I know tomorrow I’ll be in Denver attending my national conference where I’ll have the opportunity to listen to some of the top financial experts in the country discuss everything from inflation to the markets to whether or not we’re in the midst of a worldwide recession—and I suppose I’ll sharpen my saw for work.
But tonight, I’m diving a little deeper with Harvey. He’s giving us all something more.
He’s teaching us all how to live.
