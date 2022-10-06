I nervously made my way through a gauntlet of stonewashed jeans, polka-dotted scrunchies, and big hair – spiked and crimped – with enough Aqua Net fumes that if someone had struck a match, the Summerville McDonald’s would have lit up like a Christmas tree. I suppose too much of my Granny’s sweet tea washing down some collards and cornbread at lunch. And, I had to endure the mass of teenagers on my way to “make water.” I was fast walking and promising Lord Jesus that I’d never, ever say swear words on Sundays from now on.
Keeping my eyes on the brown-tiled floor, my Sunday dress shoes clickity-clacking my approach, I successfully navigated the hormone-filled gauntlet, hung a right and pushed open the door. I heard a smattering of cackles from just outside the door as it closed. I made it! I looked for the nearest stall. More of them than I remembered. Fewer urinals. In fact, no urinals. I had entered the wrong bathroom. I was twelve.
Between finding an open stall and opening the flood gate, so to speak, I had to overcome my embarrassing predicament and find a way safely out. In short, my butt was in a bind and, in the words of the great Bachman-Turner Overdrive, I finished “taking care of business,” and was “working overtime” on plan of escape. Thankfully, I remembered a door to the left coming from the bathrooms, bolted from the lady’s water closet, and made a hasty exit.
Someone yelled out, “There he is!” as the door slammed behind me…
I was anxiously standing in a downtown Anniston children’s boutique when this moment, some 12 years prior, struck me like hot grease that popped from a cast iron skillet. Funny how a somewhat tense situation can awake sleeping nightmares from one’s past. The tense situation, you ask? My Mom and Myra Beth were shopping for Maryn some frilly, smocked dresses and doings, when my Dad tossed his never-asked-for-but-given-anyway commentary on the goings-on:
“Boy, this store is too fancy for you and me. We’ve been in here too long, too. Go over there and tell them that we need to go.”
Between a rock and a hard place doesn’t describe it. Dragging my naked hind parts through my Paw-Paw’s patch of habaneros might be close.
“Go tell your Dad I need the credit card,” Mom interjected, without so much as glance at me.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death…
It must have been my stone-faced countenance that did it, but Dad stared a hole through me and made nothing short of a beeline to my Mom. She, in turn, simply stuck her right hand out.
Dad instead reached for her other hand, which held a pair of white baby bloomers, intricately trimmed in eyelet lace, that Mom had found for Maryn’s baby bottom, and searched for the price tag.
Amid a crowded, jammed-up-jelly-tight baby boutique that morning, my Dad proclaimed, “Twenty dollars for a pair of drawers! I can buy a half-dozen pack of ‘em for ten bucks!” Myra Beth glanced at my Dad, before fixing her eyes on me. I could feel the burn of them stinging my stubbly cheek, my head down, eyes scanning the baby bloomer bin. At that precise moment, I was twelve and back in the women’s lavatory at the Summerville McDonald’s.
Now, I reckon world wars have started and mighty empires have fallen all because men put their cart before their proverbial horses. Such was my Dad’s Southern Baptist head-of-the-household empire, which was neither mighty or fallen, but in a constant state of repair in regards to vain attempts over the years at putting his foot down with my Mom.
I remained, if I can proudly boast, silent on the matter, for I was in the early stages of what Myra Beth refers to as “training.” Happy life, happy wife remains the motto of the training class to this day, some twenty-two years later.
With an emphatic shake of his head, Dad was disarmed just like that, handing my Mom the credit card that day. Mom never responded to Dad’s proclamation about the deals he could get on his drawers. She simply kept her right hand in place. Dad raised the white flag of surrender and simply acquiesced.
On that Sunday evening at McDonald’s over a decade ago before escaping the women’s bathroom without my pride, after making water, shaking the dew from the kudzu, sort to speak, I flushed, gave the white, porcelain bowl a once over, and gently lowered its seat, recalling to wash up should the etiquette goddess (in this case, my Mom) get my goose for not remembering my raising.
“That boy of yours,” folks would tell my Mom and Dad on occasion, “was raised right.”
Suffice it to say, I don’t complain about the cost of drawers neither. Well, at least not out loud - not in front of folks. I just say, “yes ma’am,” and hand over the debit card on request with a smile, recalling that day in the baby boutique. I do, however, have make-believe arguments in my head. I win those from time-to-time.
But, hey, like I said, I’m still in training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.