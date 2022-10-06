I nervously made my way through a gauntlet of stonewashed jeans, polka-dotted scrunchies, and big hair – spiked and crimped – with enough Aqua Net fumes that if someone had struck a match, the Summerville McDonald’s would have lit up like a Christmas tree. I suppose too much of my Granny’s sweet tea washing down some collards and cornbread at lunch. And, I had to endure the mass of teenagers on my way to “make water.” I was fast walking and promising Lord Jesus that I’d never, ever say swear words on Sundays from now on.

Keeping my eyes on the brown-tiled floor, my Sunday dress shoes clickity-clacking my approach, I successfully navigated the hormone-filled gauntlet, hung a right and pushed open the door. I heard a smattering of cackles from just outside the door as it closed. I made it! I looked for the nearest stall. More of them than I remembered. Fewer urinals. In fact, no urinals. I had entered the wrong bathroom. I was twelve.

