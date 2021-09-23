WARRIOR

WARRIOR

Warrior is a 2.5 year old Pit mix who is a sweet but misunderstood fella. He can seem a little reactive in his cage, but that is just because he is afraid behind the barrier.

Outside of his cage, Warrior is sweet, playful, and loving. Warrior is a bit shy, which makes you wonder about his start in life, but he is ready to find a family who can show him how good people can be! We suggest that Warrior goes to a home with either older children or no children. Warrior doesn’t seem to have an issue with other dogs, but we always suggest a meet-n-greet. Warrior has recently been treated for heartworms and will require limited activity for the next few weeks. Due to these preferences, Warrior is a little harder to adopt than your average dog, but that doesn’t mean he is any less lovable, wonderful, and deserving of finding his forever home.