Editor’s note — A version of this article was first published on April 1, 2012.
When most politicians are turned out by their constituents, they slink into history while one-time supporters pretend that they never existed.
But when Tom Murphy’s 42-year Legislative career ended in 2002, a team of avid historians descended upon his office and papers, determined to preserve both for posterity.
Few may be able to name the current Speaker of the House (it’s David Ralston,) but Murphy’s memory lingers. The Bremen Democrat dominated and shaped Georgia history for most of his career, especially during his 28 years as Speaker — the longest tenure for any state legislature. Through a combination of wits, compromise and old-fashioned “poly-ticks,” he helped push the state out of its segregationist past and into the 21st Century.
When Murphy left office, several colleges and universities fought to get hold of his voluminous records, which tell the behind-the-scenes story of his many accomplishments. In the end, it was the University of West Georgia that won the prize, and in 2012 the University devised a unique way to showcase the acquisition.
Downstairs at the Ingram Library, visitors discover a glassed-in room containing a jumble of items. It looks like someone’s office, except that the door to that office is locked. The room contains a near-perfect recreation of Murphy’s office at the state capitol; so exact that if Murphy were somehow to visit it, he would feel right at home.
The office is preserved as it was on the Speaker’s last day in office, down to the papers on his desk and the mementoes on the walls.
“His office was legendary. It was not only filled with so many different, neat objects but it was also considered the center of power of state government for decades,” said Catherine Hendricks, the processing archivist who put together the project, along with Keith Hebert, assistant professor of history.
Before Murphy’s office was packed up at the Capitol, a team of archivists photographed each item and recorded its location. After the material was moved to UWG, the team spent weeks placing the 1,495 objects into a room which closely matched the dimensions of the original office. As a permanent exhibit, visitors can peer into the office through a large window, while a set of displays outside provides interpretive notes about Murphy’s career.
Murphy went to Atlanta to represent Haralson County in 1961, when segregation politics dominated the Legislature. The state’s governors ruled over both houses, playing to rural constituencies at the expense of urban areas like Atlanta.
All that changed in 1966 when a split vote threw the election of the state’s governor into the House. They chose Lester Maddox, an avowed segregationist but with no political experience. As Maddox’ floor leader, Murphy was able to wrest power away from the Governor’s office and return it to the Legislature. Then, as Speaker, Murphy was able to engineer changes to modernize the state.
“He knew that the more Atlanta built up and became a convention center — a center for people visiting, a center for business — that would create a trickle-down effect into the rest of Georgia, and that’s what happened,” Hendricks said in 2012.
Murphy’s style of getting things done involved the kind of compromise and deal-making that most political experts would say has become impossible in modern politics. That style included Murphy’s avoidance of the media, which means that much of how Murphy wrought change in the state happened outside the public eye.
Scholars who want insight into the Murphian era of state politics have more than an office to look at. The trove of memos, documents, and letters may, once they are thoroughly studied, help re-write the history of the state.
By making the state more modern, Murphy ironically made his old-style method of politics untenable. After losing his bid for re-election in 2002, Murphy retired from politics and died in 2007.
Murphy did not request his memory be honored this way by UWG — he “acquiesced,” said Hendricks. But for the faculty and staff of the university, she said “it’s been an absolute delight and honor” to bring Murphy’s office to its new permanent home.
