Columbus is just down the road a piece, past clusters of Georgia pines and sweet gums, FDR’s Pine Mountain home, and those exotic gardens in Calloway that look like the pictures from an issue of Southern Living. Not a bad drive at all, except when I feel and hitch in my back and left foot commences to tingling something fierce.
But, I got to make good time.
The trailer homes are in a questionable part of town, jammed together jelly tight. I raise an eyebrow or two at the skinny, brindle-looking dog tied to a fencepost trying to take a bite out of my front fender as I ease by, and the bevy of shirtless, barefoot boys sprinting by playing a game of freeze tag, leaving me to eat their dust.
I round a curve, and she is there, crying, leaning against her old Sears fence gate, held together with one good hinge and half a spool of wire. I get out and we exchange pleasantries. She hugs me.
“I’m a hugger,” she tells me, adding, “I can’t help it. I just love everybody – especially you. I come by it honest.” Truth be told, I’ve been known to do my share of neck hugging, too.
“This is my home, and I’m proud of it. Lot of blood and sweat,” she says, as we climb the concrete steps and onto the enclosed porch, a faded green 1977 Georgia mobile home registration sticker clings to life between some colored glass bottles in the near window. “Forty years of cleaning folks’ houses. It ain’t much, but it’s home.” Nearby, a car stereo blasts Gregg Allman singing about letting his soul shine.
Heidi tells me about her family. Six brothers and sisters. Well, one is a half-brother.
“Helmut didn’t amount to much. Can’t leave the bottle alone. Runs in the family. That and mental health issues. Mom had Helmut in Germany shortly after the war. Dad married her when Helmut was two. That’s too many kids if you ask me!” She rubbed her left arm, laughing nervously.
“I had your brother Jeff when I was 16.” She glances down at Baron, her black and brown German Shepherd, who is sprawled out near her feet, resting his eyes a for a spell. “Mom and Dad had divorced. None of us saw it coming. I guess I was looking for the attention that I didn’t get at home, then.”
A high school sophomore. Jesus.
“We’re Catholic, you know? Brodie is a strong Scottish name. Of course, your Oma, being from Germany, is Lutheran. Anyway, Jeff was adopted by a good family.” She sniffs, reaching for a box of tissue. The kind with aloe in it.
“Anyway, I got pregnant again at 17. Your father was a good man. Asked me to marry him and everything. I didn’t think it meant it. Couldn’t see being the reason he ruined his life. Told him no. Mom practically disowned me. Folks said I wasn’t fit for nothing.” She has good cry. The Xanax helps, at times.
Heidi tells me that she would have named me Jameson, like the whiskey, if she kept me. It breaks the mood. We laugh, a good one from our bellies. But, she couldn’t make ends meet then. Two mouths – hers and mine – would have been too much.
“I was in labor for 18 hours. You were a big baby. I got to hold you after you were born. Said a blessing over you before the nurses took you away,” recalling the day when I was born in the hospital at Fort Benning. She looks down, shuffling her feet. One of her shoes is untied.
“You wouldn’t have turned out good if you stayed with me. I’m thankful that your parents raised you right. Wish I could have thanked them in person before they passed.”
She asks me for another hug. I happily oblige. She squeezes the breath out of me and says something about me being “big-boned like the rest of the Brodie’s,” adding, “This time, I’m not going to let go of you.”
And, so our journey begins.
