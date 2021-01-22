There he is, up on the stage: the thin guy with the scruffy mustache, the big glasses, the deep rumbling voice created by an all-too-short lifetime of cigarettes and booze. It’s Lewis Grizzard, the Southern patriot — defender of the Bulldog Nation, comedian, actor, but above all else a writer; the poet laureate of Coweta County.
But that ain’t right. It can’t be Lewis; he up and died, as we say in these parts, 26 years ago. And indeed it isn’t — it’s Bill Oberst Jr., an actor who has been impersonating Grizzard for about that same number of years. And getting away with it too; his one-man show is authorized by Grizzard’s estate and has the blessing of Dedra Grizzard, Lewis’ fourth, last and most devoted wife.
Oberst’s “A Tribute to Lewis Grizzard” is a two-act show in which he conjures the spirit of man whose columns became instant keepsakes and whose books topped the New York Times’ Best Seller List. He has performed the show thousands of times over the past 22 years, but not in 2020; pandemic, you know. But he will be performing it on Feb. 4 in Carrollton, just 29 miles from Moreland, the small Coweta County town that Grizzard made famous.
Grizzard, who died in 1994, doesn’t need an introduction to some, but he might need some explaining to those who grew up with PlayStations, bingeable TV shows and the internet. First, he was proudly Southern in a way that might make some Southerners nowadays self-conscious. And he was conservative — yet stood outside any ideological line.
“You just have to take Lewis as he is,” said Oberst in a phone interview this week. “He was from that postwar generation of Southern men who had this mix which you don’t really see anymore. He was strong in his defense of the South, but he was not vengeful, or rageful. I mean, he could be vicious talking about what he thought Yankees had done to Southern culture. But he was never rageful, vengeful or hateful. He brought it out in humor. And so, for people who are only familiar to the way we communicate today, I imagine it would take a while to get into his point of view and his humor.”
•••
Yankees don’t understand that the Southern way of talking is a language of nuance. What we can do in the South is we can take a word and change it just a little bit and make it mean something altogether different. — Lewis Grizzrard
•••
Grizzard was born at Fort Benning, but his mother took him to Moreland after his father returned from war as an angry, alcoholic stranger. “Miss Christine,” as his mother was known, was a schoolteacher whom Grizzard idolized and who taught him the power of the written word. His extended family gave him more subtle lessons on the quiet dignity of hard work and the importance of having solid values.
He attended the University of Georgia and spent summers as a feature writer for the Newnan Times-Herald, back in the day when articles were written on clacky typewriters amid clouds of cigarette smoke. He learned to love the craft of journalism, but left UGA with one course needed to graduate. Yet he was forever marked by his experience in Athens and was ever after a Bulldogs fan.
At age 23, he became the youngest-ever executive sports editor at the Atlanta Journal. As a wunderkind of journalism, he seized an opportunity to be sports editor of the Chicago Sun-Times. But he later came to regret it. Chicago, it turned out, was a cold environment in more than just the meteorological sense.
In 1977, Grizzard accepted an offer to return to Georgia and do a sports column for the Journal, but when that transitioned to a feature column, his career took off.
His columns appealed to readers who found themselves in his words, especially those living in small Southern towns. After the column was syndicated, reading them became a habit for his growing audience. When he began writing books, they sold by the thousands. People came in droves when he became a stand-up comic, and they saved favorite columns for years afterward.
His Southerness alienated some, but his was the voice for people seldom heard. He was compared to Samuel Clemens — Mark Twain — for both his humor and the truth behind it.
•••
There’s no such thing as being too Southern — Lewis Grizzard
•••
When Oberst was young, his father introduced him to Grizzard’s columns. For years, Oberst carried a copy of one of them in his wallet until it fell apart.
Oberst is from South Carolina, but now lives in Los Angeles doing work in TV and film. As an actor, he has done one-man shows as John F. Kennedy and others, but it is his impression of Grizzard for which he is best known and which gives him the most positive connection with audiences.
When Grizzard died of complications after heart surgery, there were talks about a one-man show featuring Jeff Foxworthy. But that plan fell through and the idea lay dormant for years until one day in 1999, when Oberst said he got a call from those who managed Grizzard’s estate who asked if he was interested. He was. Dedra Grizzard was nervous about it, however.
“Because, she said, ‘people will think that there’s only one Lewis, and people will think that we’re trying to take advantage of his memory,’ ” Oberst said. “So, she came to the second test show that I did. She said that at intermission, people came up to her and they said, ‘thank you so much for doing this. We know it’s not Lewis, but it helps us remember Lewis and what he stood for.’ So, she said that’s when she decided to say, ‘yeah, let’s do it.’ ”
That was 22 years ago, and Oberst has been doing the show ever since. He wears a pair of Grizzard’s own Gucci shoes on stage as well as one his shirts and a pair of Grizzard glasses. His voice, Oberst said, can’t replicate the years of abuse Grizzard did to his body with alcohol and cigarettes, so Oberst’s impression is carried by the cadence of Grizzard’s speech, a cadence familiar to any west Georgian with elderly relatives.
“It’s all Lewis’ original material,” Oberst said. “Every word I speak is a word that Lewis spoke or wrote, I’m very strict about that. My key to Lewis is he paces the stage, sort of like a cougar, and takes his time.”
That deliberate pacing, in both action in speech, is what is noticed most by younger audience members, Oberst said. They are unused to people taking their time, spinning a story through meanderings of thought. It is storytelling of another generation.
“Lewis’ generation says no, I’m going to tell you a story. And images will come to your mind as I do, so that when I get to the punchline, you’ll be ready. Your imagination will have been prepared, but it takes a while to plow the field. It’s like your uncle at Thanksgiving, the uncle who sits back from the table, and you might as well not rush because he’s starting a story — and it might be a while.”
•••
Life is like a dogsled race. If you ain’t the lead dog, the scenery never changes — Lewis Grizzard
•••
Grizzard was born with a defective heart and over the years had several surgeries to repair it, including receiving an aortic valve from a pig. It was during a final operation that something went wrong, leaving his brain damaged from lack of oxygen. They buried some of his ashes beside his mother in Moreland; the rest they scattered on the field at Sanford Stadium.
Oberst’s show is presented in two acts. The first, he said, is essentially the same stand-up show that Grizzard gave all over the South. The second act, he said, is much different.
“It’s the show that he considered doing when he was really sick at the end,” Oberst said. “His manager said he had almost convinced Lewis to go out on the road and do some readings from his books and his newspaper columns and talk about life and what he had been through. And so that’s what the second act is. It’s Lewis, relaxing, sitting in a rocker, standing at the typewriter and reading from some of his newspaper columns and an excerpt from the book he wrote about his father.
“So, it’s much more intimate. It’s a show that I hope Lewis would have done had he not died.”
Oberst said Grizzard’s appeal continues for the same reason it began: because of the way audiences, especially small-town Southerners, saw themselves in his words.
“To be in a small town, you’re constantly being told by the culture at large that you don’t matter. That your culture and your existence don’t matter, and Lewis validated people who lived in small towns. Even though he was in Atlanta for the majority of his professional life, Moreland was his place — and he never stopped talking about it.”
Oberst said he is very aware that when people come to see the show, they are not coming to see Bill Oberst, the actor, but rather the man whose spirit he inhabits. But Oberst said that to disappear into another person is “the greatest liberation you can ever imagine.”
“Because you are joining in the love,” he said. “You also love the person that you’re playing; you can’t play a person if you don’t find something about them to love or like. So, it’s tremendously satisfying because you get to just disappear, and you disappear into someone that the audience loves.”
