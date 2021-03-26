On Halloween night, 1948, a resident on Griffin Drive in Carrollton was startled by a loud banging on his door. It was no trick-or-treater; it was a real-life horror story.
Because when George Syme opened his door, he found Nan Turner, a young woman with torn clothes and bloody bare feet, who told him that her boyfriend had tried to save her from a sexual assault – and that the attacker had shot him somewhere in the darkness of the woods near the house.
Within two hours a search party found the body of Carl Stevens, known as “Buddy” to his friends, lying near what is now a quiet cul de sac in the Sunset Hills subdivision. In the years that followed, this slaying would become one of Carrollton’s most sensational murder cases and one that remains unsolved to this day.
A new book sheds new light on this 73-year-old mystery. “The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson” tells the story of the crime and the only person who was ever tried for Stevens’ death, a Black tenant farmer who was innocent of the crime. Yet authorities in Carroll County were so intent on proving his guilt that Henderson was tried three times and sentenced to die three times, only to eventually leave the county a free man.
The book, to be published in mid-September, was written by Chris Joyner, a former Times-Georgian reporter who is now a writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said the case fascinated him ever since his days working in Carrollton.
“I’m very excited for the book, which has been a passion of mine for a long time,” Joyner said by email. “The decade following World War II was a pivotal time for Carroll County and the nation. The book uses the murder, manhunt and the trials as a way to examine the political and social changes at work during that time.”
The case was every bit as sensational as that other 1948 crime – the “Murder in Coweta County” – yet unlike the Coweta case, the murder of Buddy Stevens has never been told in a book, much less turned into a made-for-TV movie. Perhaps it should be, because not only did the Stevens murder have many of the same cast of characters, it also had a fiery defense attorney, a future Supreme Court associate justice, and Communists handing out leaflets on Adamson Square – all of whom played against an ugly backdrop of racism in segregated Carroll County.
In the fall of that year, the city was being preyed upon by a serial rapist who was attacking couples in “lover’s lanes,” secluded locales where young couples like Buddy Stevens and Nan Turner could park their cars and be alone.
But that fact was unknown to most because the city police chief and county sheriff wanted to investigate the cases without publicity. They had persuaded the publishers of the town’s two newspapers – including Stanley Parkman of the Carroll County Georgian – to keep the attacks out of the press.
So when Stevens and Turner parked their car at what was then the dead-end of a street in Sunset Hills, they had no idea they were courting danger. As they sat in their vehicle, they were startled by a man with a flashlight and a gun who ordered them outside.
Nan, in her bare feet, and Stevens were made to walk into the brambles until their assailant made them lie down. When he attempted to attack Turner, Stevens rose up to fight the man, ordering the girl to run. As she did, she heard three shots in the dark.
Stevens was the son of a prominent family. Turner (whose name was never published) was a popular young woman. Because she believed the attacker might have been Black, the city was soon aflame with racial passion and anger. Accusations began to fly as numerous suspects were brought in for questioning, only to be released.
Parkman, stricken by what he saw as his role in the case, published a pledge that he would never again withhold facts from the newspaper’s readers. He also sought to calm the passions stirred by the crime.
A year later, police arrested Clarence Henderson. A bullet recovered from Stevens’ body had been traced to a gun Henderson had, a weapon that had been reported stolen from a taxi driver and former policeman. Henderson was quickly tried, found guilty, then sentenced to death. The case was appealed through funds raised by the NAACP, but the matter also drew the attention of the Communist Party of Georgia.
“One of the fascinating parts of the book, for me, was how the NAACP and communist organizers battled each other over the defense of Clarence Henderson,” Joyner said. “It’s a less understood part of civil rights history. Black leaders like Thurgood Marshall (then the NAACP’s attorney) who were pushing for equal justice in the courts fought a simultaneous battle against communists’ attempts to co-opt their struggle for their own political purposes. Some of the most dramatic moments of this struggle played out in the courtroom in the old Carroll County Courthouse.”
Henderson’s conviction was thrown out by the state Supreme Court, which ordered a new trial. That’s when a fiery, anti-segregationist attorney, Daniel Duke, was hired by the NAACP to defend Henderson. Although the retrial ended with the same result – a conviction with a new death sentence – Duke proved that the state’s top ballistics experts in the new state crime lab disagreed over whether Henderson’s gun was the murder weapon.
The conviction was again appealed and again overturned by the Supreme Court, which ordered a third trial. That trial also resulted in a conviction and death sentence, and the high court once again ordered a retrial.
But that never took place; prosecutors realized at this point that their case would never stand up to appeal. In the end, Clarence Henderson was released as a free man.
More than seven decades later, the murder has never been solved. Joyner, who has examined the case more carefully than most, believes he knows who the killer was. He also believes that there was no intent to kill Stevens; the young man had been killed because he fought back.
“The book focuses more on the historical events of the time, including the tangled case prosecutors built around Henderson,” Joyner said. “But I also strongly suggest there was a likely suspect who was never charged in the crime. Some in the community suspected this person at the time. It’s important to understand the culprit started out as a serial rapist, with the ability to move around at night in white areas of Carrollton without drawing suspicion from police intent on catching him. Murder was never the object.”
Joyner’s book is being published by Abrams Press and is due to be published in mid-September. It is available now for preorder on Amazon and elsewhere. The full title is “The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson: A Battle for Justice During the Dawn of the Civil Rights Era.”
