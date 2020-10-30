(Second of two parts)
In 1973, 18 years after her death, vandals decided to desecrate the grave of Mayhayley Lancaster.
Her tall and slender gravestone had stood since 1955 in the churchyard of Caney Head Methodist Church in Roosterville, just south of the Carroll County line. But the grave had a reputation, the same as the woman herself, of being eerie, strange, and somewhat frightening. In the decade and a half since the death of the self-proclaimed “American Oracle,” kids and young adults would regularly make midnight trips down to Caney Head to frighten themselves in the dark beside the thin marble stone.
The vandals had broken in half the stone that marked the resting place of the woman that some people called a “witch” and whose eccentric behavior had for decades made her the target of gossip. They had pushed the stone so that it cracked, between the date of her birth, Oct. 18, 1875, and of her death, May 22, 1955; the top half had toppled over into the dirt.
For years, Amanda Mayhayley Lancaster had been known throughout west Georgia as a fortune-teller and seer. From the age of 6, she had claimed a gift for peering into the unknown and teasing out secrets, whether it be wayward items of value or the misdeeds of dark hearts. These investigations were conducted with a theatrical performance designed to encourage her mysterious reputation, but the results was undeniable. Lost things were found, prognostications turned out true, and evil deeds were traced to evil people.
With only one eye, and wearing thick layers of old-fashioned clothes — often topped with the Army cap of a deceased brother — Lancaster would hold court in a tumbledown shack surrounded by a pack of lazy dogs, 10 miles from Franklin, below Ephesus, in the same community in which she had been born. People would come to her to solve all kinds of mysteries, and she would charge them exactly $1.10 for the service; “a dollar for me, and a dime for my dogs,” she would tell her visitors.
In 1948, the reputation she had locally would turn national, thanks to a crime that would be called the Murder in Coweta County.
In April of that year, a sharecropper and would-be moonshiner known as Wilson Turner decided to steal a couple of cows and stash them in a pasture off Hays Mill Road in Carrollton. But those cows had come from Meriwether County and were owned by full-time moonshiner and gangster called John Wallace, who through fear and intimidation ruled that county with an iron hand.
Wondering where his cows were, Wallace did what other seekers after lost things did; he drove over to Heard County to see Lancaster. She told him it was a man named Turner who had taken the cows. Wallace had just run Wilson Turner off his farm for freelancing a batch of Wallace’s moonshine; the stolen cows were Turner’s revenge.
Wallace had Turner arrested in Carrollton, then transferred to the jail in Greenville. Next, Turner was released just so Wallace and some henchmen could follow and kill him. Turner desperately tried to flee his pursuers and just made it over the Coweta County line before he was ambushed, fatally clubbed over the head, and dragged away. His body would later be concealed on Wallace’s property, tossed into an abandoned well.
Had the killing taken place in Meriwether where he was king, Wallace might have escaped justice. But it happened in the jurisdiction of Coweta County Sheriff Lamar Potts, who was as relentless as he was incorruptible. Knowing Potts was on his trail, Wallace decided he had to bury Wilson’s body.
But now Wallace had forgotten where the old well was — so he went back to Lancaster to reassure himself that Potts would never find the body. Whatever it was she told him — and no one but they truly know what was said — terrified Wallace. He forced two of his sharecroppers to search and search until the body was found, then it was destroyed by fire atop a pile of pine logs.
It was not long, however, before Potts himself went to Lancaster in search of clues that would lead him to Wallace, his prime suspect. She told the sheriff of a vision of Wilson’s body being in a place surrounded by a cloud of green flies, then moved elsewhere and cast in water. Through that tantalizing and mysterious clue, Potts somehow found the ashes of human remains in a stream on Wallace’s farm that led to the arrest of John Wallace.
Wallace’s trial that summer in Newnan was the media event of 1948, with newspapers from around the country on hand. But the star of the trial was neither Potts nor Wallace, but the eccentric little woman that both hunter and killer had consulted. Showing up in a bright red dress and Shriner’s fez, Lancaster’s testimony was a light moment in the trial.
The news coverage of that moment made her a star. From then on, the crowds who came to see “Miss Mayhayley” were not only folks from Carroll, Heard and Cleburne counties — but from far out of state. She trampled down a field next to her age-worn house to create a parking lot for cars with license plates from all over the country. Relatives set up a concession stand nearby to sell cold drinks and food.
And Miss Mayhayley raised her fee. Instead of the $1.10 of yore, she now charged people $2.75 to tell them where their lost purse or lost spouse might be found. Some people may have come there because it was a lark; some may have come because they were desperate. Certainly, they were entertained by the theatrical performance she gave: her strange recitations and odd phrases.
But the thing is — much of what she said was found to be true. The lost purses were found; the lottery numbers she gave won the prize. Few people ever heard a prophecy from Mayhayley Lancaster that failed to come true.
Miss Mayhayley did not believe in banks. All those $1 bills she collected from strangers across the land wound up crumpled in odd corners of her house. People knew this about her, and her home was the frequent target of thieves. Once robbers got a few hundred dollars from the place, causing her to abandon her house each night to stay with relatives in Carroll County. Had the thieves been more ambitious, they would have found the up to $53,000 that friends found inside when she gave up the house altogether.
She built a house in Franklin, paid for with cash, and resumed her fortune-telling. But only for a few months. In May 1955, at age 79, she had a fatal heart attack.
She was buried at Caney Head, the church that was the center of her life. She always said that her talents as a seer were a gift from the Almighty. Yet, as one of west Georgia’s most consistently odd and eccentric personalities, Miss Mayhayley was always misunderstood. Mean stories were told about her, and her name was evoked to frighten unruly children to behave.
Her stone has been replaced, shorter now, and harder to molest. People still come by and leave quarters and dimes on her headstone.
The new stone has the same inscription as the old one, including a verse from the King James Bible, John 7:5:
“For neither did his brethren believe in him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.