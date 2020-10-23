First of a two-part series
During her lifetime, she was called “witch” and worse by the folks around west Georgia. She called herself a “Great Mystic Educator” and an “American Oracle.”
Amanda Mayhayley Lancaster, born 145 years ago last week, was – no doubt about it – one of the strangest, most eccentric people west Georgia has ever produced. Renowned for psychic gifts, peculiar clothes, dramatic speech and behavior, she was for years the chief tourist attraction of Roosterville, just south of the Carroll County line.
Death has proved scarcely an inconvenience for “Miss Mayhayley,” even 65 years after her fatal heart attack. Her legend remains, augmented by generations since who only know the barest outlines of her remarkable story.
Most have only heard stories told by older folks, who describe a woman who was ancient and thin, and usually wore a long woolen dress and her dead brother’s Army cap. Having only one eye, she would sometimes pop an ordinary glass marble into the empty eye socket. She lived in a broken-down log cabin surrounded by a host of dogs.
But she did not gain a reputation merely because of these traits. People came to visit her, by the carload, because it was said she had strange, mystic powers; a gift she could use to find lost items or predict winning lottery numbers, even spouses who had wandered astray. It’s true that she did these things with a laid-on dramatic performance – but what she said was usually (and supernaturally) correct.
Long known to locals, her reputation and her fame became national in 1948 with a famous criminal case that has since been called the “Murder in Coweta County,” in which both the killer and then law enforcement consulted her over the death of a sharecropper.
**
Mayhayley Lancaster was a schoolteacher, an attorney, and a feminist in an era when women could not vote. She ran for the state legislature. She was a midwife and the richest woman in Heard County. She was a devout Christian lady who always credited God for her gifts. And she always defied and fought convention.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1875, in a log cabin that her parents had built just south of Ephesus in Heard County, south of Roopville and, in her words, “10 measured miles” from Franklin. There is a photograph of her sitting in front of the house with her siblings and other relatives. She’s wearing a white dress and holding a guitar.
She first began telling people’s fortunes at the age of 6, but was best known in her early days as a school teacher. She also entered into business, selling livestock and trading in land . In Carrollton, she “read (studied) the law” with an attorney, which in those days qualified a person to call themselves a lawyer.
By 1912, she was advertising herself in the Carroll Free Press as “the great mystic educator,” and told the public she would set up a lawyer's office at the upcoming A&M Fair in Carrollton. Two weeks later, she was running another ad, announcing that she was filing a lawsuit after being “locked out” of the fair and denied her right to practice.
Such events and press clippings widened her reputation over time, but she got statewide attention after the 1913 killing of an Atlanta girl, Mary Phagan, and the arrest of her Jewish employer, Leo Frank, for the crime.
The accusation of Frank became engulfed in a vicious anti-Semitic atmosphere, which brought national attention to the case. Lancaster had been one of only a few in the state to denounce the miscarriage of justice in the trial and to defend Frank. Gov. John Slaton was being pressured on all sides to either commute Frank’s death sentence or allow him to be executed.
On June 19, 1915 – one day before Slaton was to leave office – the Atlanta newspapers noticed the arrival of a woman dressed in “Oriental garb,” including a turban and veil, at the Atlanta railroad station. Upon stepping down to the platform, Mayhayley Lancaster walked to the center of the waiting room, and loudly demanded that someone get her a taxi – but one with a “scrupulous” driver only. She had, she said, a “sacred message” to deliver to the governor of Georgia. She never got in to see the governor.
The next day, as he was leaving office, Slaton commuted Frank’s sentence to life in prison. The act enraged a group of racists who eventually kidnapped Frank from his jail cell and lynched him near Marietta.
After World War I, folks from around west Georgia would flock down to her shambles of a house and have their fortunes told. One of her brothers had been killed in the war, and she liked to wear one of his jackets and his cap. She charged visitors “a dollar and a dime” for their fortunes – the dollar was her, the 10-cent piece was to feed her small army of dogs.
Once visitors got inside the cabin, Ms. Lancaster would often startle them with her behavior, telling fortunes by seeing visions in a fire, or by evoking the spirits by clapping into the air. But it wasn’t only the theatricality of her performances that kept people coming – it was the accuracy of her prognostications.
People would mislay a purse and she would tell them where to find it. A farmer would have some chickens stolen and she would say who took them. Someone’s husband had run off and she would say who he was with.
It's possible that some of this was guesswork, or that she drew on gossip and stories she had been told. But there were other things too, like the time a man drove many miles to hear his fortune only to receive a flat refusal by Miss Mayhayley. He drove away angry and was killed in an accident on the way home – it turned out he had no future.
The newspapers of the day liked to play up Lancaster’s eccentricities and no doubt she herself enjoyed the attention she was getting. But she was a much more complex person.
“She was anything but crazy,” Lamar Knight, her former lawyer and a former Carroll County judge said in 2011. “She was different; an interesting person. And smart as a whip.”
In fact, Judge Knight said he considered Lancaster to be “at the top of the list” of the most remarkable people he had ever met, “interesting from so many angles.”
The apex of her career came in the spring of 1948, when John Wallace, a moonshiner from nearby Meriwether County came to her because he, like others who visited her, had lost something. In this case, however, he had lost the corpse of a man he had murdered.
It was the beginning of what would be one of the strangest murder cases in west Georgia history. And Miss Mayhayley was going to a key player in how it was solved.
Next week: “The Murder in Coweta County” -- and Miss Mayhayley raises her fortune-telling fee.
