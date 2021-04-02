Learlean McKey enjoys a century of blessings

Every morning when she gets dressed, Learlean McKey puts on her right shoe before she puts on her left shoe.
Maybe that is the secret to longevity, because McKey is 100 years and three months old. She says that she has always put on her right shoe first because, “I figure I want to go the right way.”
Maybe long life doesn’t have much to do with which shoes go on first. Maybe it has more to do with being surrounded by a loving family who dotes on the woman her 60 grandchildren and 80 great-grandchildren call “Bigmama.”
McKey was born on January 1, 1921, the first day of the second decade of the 20th century. Woodrow Wilson was on his way out as 28th president of the United States, of which there have only been 46. The Great War in Europe had been over for only two years. Later that year, Babe Ruth would break Roger Connor’s home run record of 714, and Warren G. Harding would take office and begin his spectacularly corrupt term as president.
None of these events mattered much to McKey when she was born in Carroll County, because the world into which she was born was so different it might as well have been another planet. A Black child born during the height of segregation and Jim Crow, in the middle of an agricultural county on the eve of the Great Depression in the Deep South, could only expect a hard life. And that is what she received.
Her first memory, she said, was of her father’s funeral after he had been killed in a dispute with his father, who had cracked his skull with the brake handle of a mule-drawn wagon. She remembers the adults passing around a hat to raise money to bury him, and she remembers her mother, suddenly widowed with five children.
But her grandparents, William and Lizzie Strickland, took them in. They lived on a big farm in Farmer’s High area of Carroll County just east of Bowdon. As soon as she was “big enough to draw water,” she went with her mother to hunt for work.
“My mama, she walked the roads over here from Farmers High over to Carrollton, washing — I’m going to say it like it is — the white people’s clothes,” she said. “I would go with my momma, draw water, keep a fire around the pot, and those children had a bus. And the bus would come, pick them up, and they’d would get on the bus and go to school. And I was ‘round in the back, drawing water and keeping fire around the pot, to wash their clothes. And my mama she never did complain. If anybody needed washing or something, she’d try to go because she knew we needed it.”
McKey is not one to complain either. She tells her story matter of factly because it is just that, a fact, but also a story of a harsh life leavened by the example of the grandmother (called Sweetmama) who helped raise her, and the faith in God that she was taught.
She only had a little formal schooling, which she took at a church schoolhouse, and only for a short while. To get there, she and the other children had to walk down a narrow road; so narrow that if a car or wagon came down the road, they would have to stand to one side so the vehicle could pass. When the bus full of white children would come by, the Black kids would scamper as far off the road as, because the white kids would lean out the bus windows and fire their pea shooters at them.
They sharecropped for white farmers, keeping half of what they raised, but if there was a bad crop, they didn’t even have much of that.
During the 1930s, the family moved to Bowdon. Some girls introduced her to a man named McKey who only went by his initials: S.E. When they married in 1936 and began to raise their own children, he became known as “Bigdaddy.”
At first, they sharecropped like everybody else, but it was not long before S.E. “got tired” of giving away half of what he raised to someone else. So, he began to save so they could start their own farm with their own crops and animals. She still lives on part of that farm 70 years later.
When Lamar Plunkett, Bowdon businessman and longtime state senator, founded his LaMar Manufacturing Co., which added to the booming textile industry in Bowdon, it was S.E. who hitched up his mules and plowed up the ground on which the factory was built. Later, he became a custodian at the plant.
Meanwhile, she took jobs in nursing homes, which eventually led to her working at the Bowdon Hospital, where she made the first bed in the facility when it opened.
“Big Daddy” passed away in 1995. Together, they raised 11 biological children and two adopted children. Their oldest child is 83 years old.
They see after her, too. Someone is always staying with her and takes care of her every need. All of them have done well in life, following the example she has set.
Her birthday being New Year’s Day, large the family has traditionally gathered at the house to celebrate both a new year and a new birthday for her. They will sit up all night long and talk, she said, although she admits that she gets a little sleepy.
When each of her descendants graduate from school, she “gives them a good talk,” and they never do anything without consulting with her or letting her know. Only recently one of her great-grandchildren dropped by to talk as he headed out for his new job as a coach for the Los Angeles Rams.
She gets around pretty well with her walker, and she passes her days in front of the television. She likes to watch “The Price is Right,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Dr. Phil.” She believes nothing is possible without Christ, and she still attends FlintRidge Baptist Church every Sunday, although now it’s over the telephone.
No matter her struggles, or all that she has been through, she has no hate for anyone she says.
She has lived a hard life, harder than most, but troubled days have been eclipsed by the joys of a great-grandchild’s voice and the constant love she receives, both inside and outside her family.
