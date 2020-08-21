Editor’s note: This is an update to an article originally published Aug. 20, 2017.
On Third Street in downtown Chattanooga, outside a sleek and modern medical center for children, is a relic from one of the more colorful chapters in west Georgia’s history.
It’s an old steam locomotive, Engine 349, built in 1891. She had a hard-working life on various Georgia railroads before making her last stop outside the Kennedy Outpatient Center at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. She’s there for two reasons: one, because kids are nuts about trains. Two, to inspire kids into believing that they can be just as tough a survivor as she is.
And she is a survivor — one of the last remaining relics of the Bowdon Railway, a 12-mile short line railroad that once linked the west Georgia town to the old Central of Georgia mainline. The Bowdon Railway is the reason why there is a place in Carroll County called Bowdon Junction.
Although mostly forgotten today, the Bowdon Railway helped make Bowdon a thriving community of merchants in the early 20th century. In the first decades of its life, the railroad shuttled passengers and freight between Bowdon and Bowdon Junction, avoiding a 12-mile wagon ride to either a rail stop known as Mandeville (about a mile south of Bowdon Junction), or the depot on Bradley Street in Carrollton.
According to Trevor Lanier, a historian at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum — and who is from Carrollton — Engine 349 was built in 1891 at the Baldwin Locomotive Works, near Philadelphia.
She was delivered to the Central of Georgia Railroad, which at the time owned or controlled 2,300 miles of railroad and was considered one of the most efficient and prosperous rail systems in the South. In 1901, the Central bought the Chattanooga, Rome & Southern Railroad that ran straight into Carrollton.
Engine 349 was a wood-burning steam locomotive, 55 feet and 9 inches long, from her cowcatcher to the rear of her tender, which could carry seven tons of coal and 3,500 gallons in water tanks underneath and behind the coal bunker. Fully loaded with fuel, she weighed 101,550 pounds, or 51 tons.
In railroad jargon, she was (and is) a 4-4-0, referring to her wheel configuration. “That means four little wheels in the front, four big driving wheels, and no wheels under the cab,” Lanier said, adding that this was one of the most common types and most successful designs for locomotives; so much so that it became known as the “American” type.
She started out in life with the number “557,” which served as sort of its license plate for the Central of Georgia. Lanier explained that railroads would change numbers for various reasons, including if an engine was mechanically altered. At some point in its life, Engine 349 was converted to burn coal.
For over 40 years, Engine 349 chuffed and puffed as a hard-working engine, even as the Central of Georgia took financial losses that ended with the railroad going into receivership in 1932. By the late 1940s, Engine 349 had been consigned to a locomotive graveyard near Macon.
In December 1949, however, it was resurrected and overhauled by the Talbotton Railroad, a seven-mile line that connected the county seat of Talbot County with the even tinier town that’s now called Junction City. The railroad often rented Central of Georgia locomotives. For the next seven years, Engine 349 carried cotton and corn between the two points.
The Bowdon Railway was begun in 1910. Before then, businessman and doctor James Lewis Lovvorn and other Bowdon merchants had to have their merchandise hauled to their stores over rough and unreliable roads from Carrollton, or from other Central of Georgia depots up the line. These citizens realized they could eliminate freight charges, get more merchandise, expand their businesses — and build their town — if they had their own connection to the railroad.
So, that’s what they did, buying up rights of way that led in the most direct way to the nearest track, which happened to be the Central of Georgia mainline at a village then called Harmony, now Bowdon Junction. The Bowdon merchants built a depot there, as well as a “Y” track that a locomotive could use to switch directions and return to Bowdon. The railroad began operating on Thanksgiving Day, 1910.
For some reason, it was nicknamed the “Bowdon Dugan,” although no rail expert seems to know what that term means. Even so, it became beloved by the community, and there are many Bowdon residents who remember it fondly today.
However, the Bowdon Railway they remember is when it long past its prime. A ramshackle affair, it existed mainly to keep Bowdon’s shops supplied with farm implements, feed and fertilizer. It ran over rails that wavered and dipped over the terrain, the tracks short of ballast and held down by under-maintained ties.
Folks in Bowdon also remember the eccentric crewmen who ran the train, who liked to open her up and go barreling through the night until they eventually jumped the tracks and plowed the engine into the dirt. This happened so often residents started calling the train the “try-weekly,” meaning the engine would “try” to run again once it was put back on track
Engine 349 became part of the Bowdon’s Railway’s rolling stock in 1956, and Lanier speculates it was bought for only a few hundred dollars, or near scrap value. Seven years later, in December 1963, the railroad finally closed.
Engine 349 was sold to a private individual who, Lanier said, set it in his yard and allowed his kids to play on it. But when he passed away in the 1990s, his family contacted the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and asked if they were interested — and they were.
The museum made a cosmetic restoration of the locomotive; that is, they shined her up and repainted the engine in its original Central of Georgia colors, but it would cost far too much to return to operating condition.
For a while, she stood outside the Museum to greet its visitors. But in August 2018, the locomotive was moved to the front of the new Kennedy Outpatient Center at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.
Erlanger was founded in 1891, the same year the locomotive was built. That makes this place, where new generations can touch and see a survivor of the past, a perfect spot for the end of the line.
