As the inaugural class of Rising Scholars, ten Fort Valley State University students have spent the summer on UGA's Athens campus conducting research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. In the back row from left, pictured are Nallely Mendez, Nadia Ford, Curvieon Ezell, April Bramble and Carrienton Stevenson, and in the front row from left, Yuri Smith, Na’Kiyah Conner, Anaya Arnold and Dakota Walker. Not pictured is Rising Scholar Sydney Lawrence.

In a lab on the bottom floor of the Miller Plant Sciences building, Dakota Walker pulled a sample of plant tissue to further examine gene expression under the microscope — an experience she never foresaw having at the University of Georgia, having originally applied to Fort Valley State University (FVSU) as a marketing major.

