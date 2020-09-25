Editor's note: a version of this article originally appeared on March 1, 2015
Lake Carroll is a place of memories: where generations of Carrollton teens had fun and met lifelong friends, where youthful hijinks became legends of adulthood. Those who grew up here cannot imagine the town without its lake. As you drive in from the Bankhead Highway, and you see it, you know you are home.
But if the same scheme that created Lake Carroll were to be tried today, it’s hard to imagine it would exist. Think about it: if someone walked up and asked you to spend $3,000 for a lottery to win property you cannot see, on a lot you cannot choose, on a lake that does not exist – well, you just might call the police.
In 1948, however, times were different. Ideas that ordinarily might seem crazy seemed worthwhile then. World War II was over; the United States had defeated two global threats; the local economy was booming and the city was expanding. So, when the Carrollton Service Council proposed a lottery to build a giant lake and park, local folks were eager to be a part of it.
Although the lake today supports fishing and boating, and many nice homes surround its edge, Lake Carroll is essentially a water reservoir, one of four sources of water for the City of Carrollton. That is its primary purpose – and the reason why the lake was built.
In 1925, there was a massive drought and the Little Tallapoosa, Carrollton’s main source of water, practically dried up. One third of the city was completely out of water and the situation convinced city leaders that a new water source was needed, even if it meant the city had to make it themselves.
On the north end of town, Curtis Creek ran through a shallow valley. Full of brambles and swampland, the ground was no good for farming but seemed the perfect place to dam up the creek and fill the valley with water. The city surveyed the property and even bought up a few acres of land, but the Great Depression put a halt to the plan before it could move further. World War II delayed the project even longer.
After the war, the city began an unpreceded era of growth. The local economy began to shift away from agricultural toward manufacturing as Southwire and other industries started up. The city formed what it called the Service Committee to plan its future; a future that included a major hospital, a radio station and other things associated with big city life.
On May 4, 1948, readers of the Carroll Free Press learned of the Committee’s next project: “Big Park, Lake Planned for City,” read a banner headline, and the article below promised a 350-acre residential and public park, with a 141-acre lake as the crowning jewel. What’s more, the city planned to do the work on its own, without any assistance from the federal or state governments.
The cost of the project was estimated at a whopping $30,000 – the equivalent of just under $330,000 in 2020 money. To pay for construction, the planners came up with a unique idea for selling lakefront property on a lake that didn’t exist.
As the Free Press described it, the shoreline of the lake would be divided into 100-foot lots totaling around 120 pieces of property. Those who wanted one of them would pay $300 (about $3,000 today) for a numbered ticket. When the tickets were drawn, the person drawing ticket Number One would have the first choice of lots; the person drawing ticket Number 120 would have the last choice.
The story caused a sensation across town when the news broke; accented by the fact that the lottery would be on May 8 – four days away. That is because the planners had acquired the acres from the original owners on a 30-day option, with the agreement that the sale had to be completed in two weeks.
The lottery was vividly described in a December 1952 article in The Rotarian magazine (many of those involved in the plan were Rotary members.) People began to line up at City Hall – then on Rome Street – at 8 a.m.; by 10 a.m., the line was out the door and into the street. Exactly 50 minutes after the sale began, all the lots were sold.
Within a matter of months (an astonishing period of time considering modern construction time) a dam had been built and the weed-choked land had been plowed under. The Rotarian noted that during the process, a rise of previously unknown high ground appeared from the brambles. That became the lake’s only island, which local Scouts used as a campground.
Today, the lakefront is crowded with properties, not just on the shore but throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.
It covers just 163 acres with a maximum depth of only 17 feet; thus, it pales in comparison with such Georgia behemoths as West Point, Allatoona and Hartwell. Yet it is considered by many to be one of the city’s premier addresses.
Back in 2015, former Carrollton resident Terri Deem told the Times-Georgian that her father “was so very middle class and saw it as an achievement to buy a house and live on Lake Carroll.” She was one of many who responded when asked online for their memories of the lake. Several recalled learning how to water ski on the water; others told of slightly risqué adolescent adventures during the summers of their youth.
When the lake was first planned, it was hoped that it would become a mecca for boating and fishing. Boating today is somewhat limited, but city officials say there is a good bit of shoreline fishing for the bass and bream that live in the lake. The most common fish, however, is a breed of sterile grass carp that the city stocks in order to control weeds growing in the shallower parts of the lake.
And the lake still serves its primary purpose as a reservoir for the city. The impounded waters of Curtis Creek flows over the spillway and into the Little Tallapoosa, which is also fed by Sharp Creek and, above that, Lake Buckhorn.
Debbie Bolding said in 2015 that she met her Best Friend Forever, Celia Ledbetter, while sunbathing on a dock in the late 1970s. She now lives in New Jersey, but her memories of Carrollton center on the lake.
“The docks were a gathering place for folks and it was so much fun when boaters would pull up, too. It was only natural for me to be there while I was in college because I grew up going to Lake Carroll, whether the docks, the beach, the spillway or the pothole, with my family. I have lived in three additional states besides Georgia since becoming a corporate nomad, but Carrollton is still my home. It's been a never-ending case of homesickness.”
