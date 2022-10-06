This is the sixth weekly episode of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. Does Miriam like being called a carny? It’s a name that insiders are allowed to use to describe themselves, but heaven help you if you’re an outsider and make a joke about carnies in the presence of an actual carny. The term is derogatory, despite the fact that mobile amusement companies have, for the most part, cleaned up their act.

Miriam responds with nervous laughter and explains that older workers don’t mind the term, but younger ones prefer to be called road entertainers.”It doesn’t matter to her. She said the people who run games are called gamies or splinterheads. Some splinterheads employ morally questionable tactics to draw people to their games, keep them playing, and insure that they lose–firmly establishing the stereotype that carnies are underhanded.

Trending Videos