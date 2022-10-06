This is the sixth weekly episode of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. Does Miriam like being called a carny? It’s a name that insiders are allowed to use to describe themselves, but heaven help you if you’re an outsider and make a joke about carnies in the presence of an actual carny. The term is derogatory, despite the fact that mobile amusement companies have, for the most part, cleaned up their act.
Miriam responds with nervous laughter and explains that older workers don’t mind the term, but younger ones prefer to be called road entertainers.”It doesn’t matter to her. She said the people who run games are called gamies or splinterheads. Some splinterheads employ morally questionable tactics to draw people to their games, keep them playing, and insure that they lose–firmly establishing the stereotype that carnies are underhanded.
There’s a look of suspicion on her face. In response to her wariness, I pull back on questions for a while, pretending to blankly enjoy the omnipresent sights and sounds.
Speaking of morality, I’m uneasy. It’s not the first time that I question whether I’m violating journalistic principles with my nosy endeavor. Should I tell Miriam that I’m writing about people I meet at the carnival? Can I milk her for information and use it for my own ends? Will my conscience suffice? This is my first story, and I don’t know if there’s a code of ethics for writers.
These questions make me nervous and being on the horns of a dilemma is uncomfortable. I seek an educated opinion, but neither my literature professor nor my lawyer provide clarity. In the absence of certainty, I vow to be sensitive, and forge ahead.
I’m emotionally invested in Miriam’s carnival life. I thought the first story I wrote would be a puff piece about taking Caleb and Cassidy to the fair. I’d record what happens and paint feel-good pictures with words. But reality is leading me down a path with edges, just like life. I want to know more about the carnies I meet, but am unsure of my responsibility to inform the characters in my play that they are characters in my play.
Miriam leaves, returns with a cold drink, and our conversation picks up where we left off. I ask how her profession came to be regarded so negatively. She said, “People used to think that anyone who worked at a carnival was a low-life bum with nothing else to do.” Her answer is succinct, and likely covers a multitude of stories. Does it explain how Miriam feels about herself? Exploring this trail justifies my decision to return.
At some point, parents will ask their children, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The question is designed to encourage their dreams. Did road entertainers dream of this life, hope for this life? Or, did they drift into the life due to chance, circumstances, or a lack of options?
I ask what her children want to be when they grow up. Her daughter wants to be a model or a doctor. Her son is good with building and fixing things. I suggest that maybe he can be an engineer. But is Miriam okay if her children follow her into the carnival business? She says, “Whatever makes them happy.”
In the back of the carnival where I hadn’t been I see the dunking booth. There’s a grotesquely painted clown, whose job is to insult anyone who passes within earshot. What I hear him shouting ranges from mild teasing to mean-spirited insults. He yells at a redhead, “Hey, you hair is on fire.” To a man wearing a tank top, “Why don’t you go back to the trailer park?” He screams at me, “Hey granny, what are you doing here? Go back to the nursing home.”
The disembodied voice seems to come out of nowhere, and I don’t know how to react. This is the first time I’ve been heckled by a clown, and I’m unsure of the etiquette for responding. Although it’s hard to ignore him, I smile, keep walking, and suppress the urge to comment on the clown’s parentage.
Miriam said the dunking booth is a lucrative attraction for the carnival, but the clown has a dangerous job. So dangerous that he needs an escort to walk around the carnival grounds. That‘s easy to believe. There’s a long list of disclaimers printed on the edge of the tub where the clown splashes down when someone with a strong arm finds the bulls-eye. Dunkers are warned in writing that comments made by the clown are all in fun, and cautions customers not to play if they don’t have a sense of humor.
Miriam told me that the police were called the night before to quell a disturbance that took place at the dunking booth. A crowd gathered, became unruly and there was shoving and shouting. Things nearly got out of control when the entire mob tried to dunk the clown. I’m sorry I missed seeing the excitement.
