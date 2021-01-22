I’m seeing them everywhere — clad in black and yellow, both in groups and flying solo. They want a handout and are hostile if they don’t get one. It’s that time of year again — yellow jacket time. On these warm winter days, they’re on the move, they’re hungry and they’re irritable.
If you’re new to these parts and haven’t had the pleasure of meeting one or more of them, let me fill you in. They’re close (but smaller) relatives to hornets (you know, the giant wasps made famous by the saying “mad as a hornet”). Yellow jackets are a species of predatory wasp that eat other pest bugs and wasps (they’re a boon for agriculture), which should make yellow jackets and humans get along just great — but the wasps make terrible neighbors.
They mostly live in holes in the ground. Johnny runs into them mostly in the woods, and mostly when he’s chainsawing. They come boiling out like stinging smoke and send him high-tailing through the brush. Usually, he just gets popped a couple of times and can get away, but once he got stung a bunch (6-8 times) and he felt bad for a couple of days after that.
Once brother Bill got into a nest of them when we were little kids. The wasps went after our old dog Heidi and we wisely ran the other way, but Heidi (seeking comfort from her humans) ran toward us, bringing her stinging friends with her so everybody got stung that day.
Some people call yellow jackets “meat bees” because they’ve been known to eat meat straight off somebody’s plate. They feed their larvae with proteins that they get from insects, meats and fish, which are collected by the adults, who chew and condition the food before feeding it to the larvae. I can vouch for this one.
One bright autumn day I sat eating a roast beef sandwich and watched as a yellow jacket landed delicately on the bun. I’ve been well trained to not flail about when a wasp is near (it just makes them grouchier), so I sat perfectly still, thinking it would eventually fly off. And he did eventually fly off, but not before he carved off a mouth full of roast beef. He did thank me — by not stinging me.
Yellow jackets build nests in a variety of places. Trees, shrubs, tree stumps, holes in the ground, and sometimes in manmade structures like old cars and buildings. And for the most part, they mind their own business, but when the weather cools down they seem to get more active. Maybe they feel anxious as winter approaches and they know that their season of hunting and gathering is drawing to an end.
A friend of ours has been battling yellow jackets the past few days — at his mother’s house. She had an old canvas bag sitting underneath her back porch, and the yellow jackets had made themselves right at home. They had lived there all summer, peacefully cohabiting until the temperature dropped. That’s when they got persnickety and drove her off her porch.
She called her son, and he went and investigated. He discovered that the canvas bag was stuffed full with a paper nest, with wasps coming in and out like Boeing 767s out of Hartsfield/Jackson. He put on some gloves and a hoodie and was going to try and drag the canvas bag out. The yellow jackets didn’t agree with his eviction plan, so they swarmed all over him. Fortunately, they bounced off his glasses and didn’t sting him.
Not to be deterred, he came back the following evening even better prepared (he is an Eagle Scout) adding two net shopping bags over his head to mask his face. Armed to the teeth with Hot Shot spray, he saturated the nest and killed the yellow jackets.
For those of you who aren’t Eagle Scouts and have limited experience with our irritable neighbors, here are a few tips for peaceful yellowjacket cohabitation.
1. Avoid their neighborhood. Stay on the path and you’ll be pretty safe. If you push out into the brush, though, you’re going to be treading into their territory. In the fall, the wasps like to camp out under fruit trees so if you are picking fruit, keep an eye out for them.
2. Watch out for the Scout. Usually, yellow jackets will send out a scout to politely warn you that you need to move along. If you don’t notice the scout, they’ll send out another couple of wasps to dive bomb you. And if you ignore both of those, they’ll send out a squad to make you move along.
3. Don’t smell like a flower. Yellow jackets crave carbohydrates and sugars (you know this if you’ve ever swallowed one out of Mountain Dew out of a can that’s been sitting on a picnic table). So when the wasps smell hair care products or perfume, they assume they’re going to find nectar close by. And trust me, hair and wasps don’t go together.
4. Don’t panic. If you’re dealing with a single wasp, stay calm. They’re probably just out looking for something to eat. Just let him check you out and he’ll go on about his business. However, if you flail around, you’re going to make that wasp feel threatened and he is more likely to sting you, which will make for a bad day for everybody involved.
