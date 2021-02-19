Lately, Johnny and I have been down for the count (both of us got COVID). Thankfully it was a mild case. We stayed home and rested, treating our fatigued immunities with lots of warm liquids and Airbourne vitamin supplements.
I didn’t feel like doing much of anything. I definitely didn’t feel like cooking. Thankfully, casseroles started appearing on the picnic table on our back porch. At any time of day, you might find a pan of chicken sour cream casserole, a jar of chicken soup, a dish of chicken pot pie, even salmon patties and rice. Even a dozen fresh yard eggs and a loaf of banana/chocolate chip bread.
We were shown a great deal of kindness and caring, so I’m writing thank-you notes.
A thank-you note is one of the most important things you’ll ever put a stamp on. Mama had us writing them at an early age. If someone did something nice for us (a gift or some display of kindness) thank-you notes were written with due haste – “that’s just what you do.”
My grandmother Hattie was more pragmatic. She said, “If you ever want that to happen again, better write a thank-you note.”
Lately, I've been reading about the science of thankfulness and come to find out expressing gratitude has a positive effect on humans. I found this article in Harvard Medical School’s online publication (published November 2011). I got a lot out of it and thought you might too. Here’s an excerpt:
“Gratitude is a thankful appreciation for what an individual receives, whether tangible or intangible. With gratitude, people acknowledge the goodness in their lives. In the process, people usually recognize that the source of that goodness lies at least partially outside themselves. As a result, gratitude also helps people connect to something larger than themselves as individuals — whether to other people, nature, or a higher power.
In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.
People feel and express gratitude in multiple ways. They can apply it to the past (retrieving positive memories and being thankful for elements of childhood or past blessings), the present (not taking good fortune for granted as it comes), and the future (maintaining a hopeful and optimistic attitude). Regardless of the inherent or current level of someone's gratitude, it's a quality that individuals can successfully cultivate further.
Research on gratitude
Two psychologists, Dr. Robert A. Emmons of the University of California, Davis, and Dr. Michael E. McCullough of the University of Miami, have done much of the research on gratitude. In one study, they asked all participants to write a few sentences each week, focusing on particular topics.
One group wrote about things they were grateful for that had occurred during the week. A second group wrote about daily irritations or things that had displeased them, and the third wrote about events that had affected them (with no emphasis on them being positive or negative). After 10 weeks, those who wrote about gratitude were more optimistic and felt better about their lives. Surprisingly, they also exercised more and had fewer visits to physicians than those who focused on sources of aggravation.
Another leading researcher in this field, Dr. Martin E. P. Seligman, a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania, tested the impact of various positive psychology interventions on 411 people, each compared with a control assignment of writing about early memories. When their week's assignment was to write and personally deliver a letter of gratitude to someone who had never been properly thanked for his or her kindness, participants immediately exhibited a huge increase in happiness scores. This impact was greater than that from any other intervention, with benefits lasting for a month.
Of course, studies such as this one cannot prove cause and effect. But most of the studies published on this topic support an association between gratitude and an individual's well-being.
Other studies have looked at how gratitude can improve relationships. For example, a study of couples found that individuals who took time to express gratitude for their partner not only felt more positive toward the other person but also felt more comfortable expressing concerns about their relationship.
Ways to cultivate gratitude
Gratitude is a way for people to appreciate what they have instead of always reaching for something new in the hopes it will make them happier, or thinking they can't feel satisfied until every physical and material need is met. Gratitude helps people refocus on what they have instead of what they lack. And, although it may feel contrived at first, this mental state grows stronger with use and practice.”
The article goes on to recommend ways to cultivate gratitude regularly. You can count your blessings, keep a gratitude journal, pray or meditate. And of course, write a thank-you note. Mama and Hattie had that figured out long before Harvard Medical School.
