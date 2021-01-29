I’ve been feeling a little drab of late. That’s no great surprise to anyone, I know, considering the state of all things.
So I went to the doctor’s office and they ran some blood tests. The bad news is, my vitamin D levels are low. The good news is, my vitamin D levels are low. Allow me to explain.
The cure for what ails me is my favorite thing to do — go outside. Soak up some sun — nature’s vitamin D.
According to experts like Yale Medicine dermatologist David J. Leffell, MD, chief of Dermatologic Surgery, “When exposed to the sun, your skin can manufacture its own vitamin D. We each have vitamin D receptor cells that, through a chain of reactions starting with the conversion of cholesterol in the skin, produce vitamin D3 when they’re exposed to ultraviolet B (UVB) from the sun.”
Why does your body need Vitamin D? To help the body absorb calcium from the intestines. This calcium is necessary to help “mineralize the skeleton” throughout your lifetime and is a critical mineral for forming the hardened bone that keeps you strong and healthy. On the other hand, “not getting enough Vitamin D can have serious consequences, including increased rates of bone loss or even osteomalacia (‘soft bones’) in adults.
Today was a mild, sunny day, so I went outside to get a good dose of Vitamin D. Because it’s January, I wrapped in fleece blankets head-to-toe (only my face peeking out). I looked like a Russian nesting doll. I drug the Adirondack chair to a spot behind the house that was sheltered from the wind. Fat Cookie and Princess Pickle followed, curious about my unusual behavior.
After pulling the chair hither and thither for a minute or two, I found the perfect place and sat down. The dogs didn’t stick around; there were smells to investigate. Although a chilly breeze moved the branches above my head, I was warm as toast. I sat down, opened my laptop, took a swig of water, and settled in.
The first thing I did was tried to get online. The bad news was, the Wi-Fi was too weak to reach my computer, so I was cut off. The good news was, the Wi-Fi was too weak to reach my computer, so I was cut off. Let me explain.
Lately, our political climate has been like a bad train wreck. I can’t stop watching it. Day after day, my newsfeed has been filled with outrage and photos of angry faces. As I watch the doom scroll, my blood pressure goes up.
But in my sunspot, I found myself disconnected from the world at large. It forced me to look up and see the world at hand.
I saw a green meadow, rolling beneath the sky. I saw tasseled pines, reaching toward the winter sun. The wind brushed through the needles, sounding like a broom on a floor. There was a band of white clouds smeared low across the horizon. It was the warm front pushing in from the east. Above it, the sky was lavender, the color of Liz Taylor’s eyes.
From the road, I heard a tall truck roar by in a full-throttled man-cry, like the bugling of an elk. Then the afternoon got quiet again and a single crow called from far away.
Fat Cookie returned from her wandering and joined me in the sunbath. She didn’t need any help from me finding a good place; she’s the master. She moved from potential spot to spot, giving them a try like Goldilocks until she found the one that was “Just right.” At the base of a tree, out of the wind, she circled thrice and snuggled in. Within moments she was snoring loudly.
Eventually, Princess Pickle came back from her meanderings. Her nose and paws suspiciously muddy. She was ready to go inside, so she sat beside my chair watching me impatiently. I sat completely still. The little dog edged closer and closer, finally sitting down with a heavy sigh. I looked down at her and saw she had started to tremble with the cold. She’s a drama queen, that Princess Pickle.
A wren had been out foraging and she came home to discover us sitting too close to her nest. She fussed at us, shrilling displeasure at her surprise guests. Hopping back and forth from one wood branch pile to another, she announced to the world “The inside creatures are outside!” Finally, she determined that we came in peace and fluttered away to continue her morning.
Sitting warmly bundled in the sun reminded me of a most glorious winter picnic I once attended.
It was almost 40 years ago. I took a pair of elderly sisters to picnic at the scenic overlook, atop Pine Mountain. The winter wind had taken a day off and the sun made the dark rocks on the mountainside radiate heat. We sat bundled up in old quilts, sipping hot chocolate, looking across the bare and beautiful winter landscape. We sat there quietly, soaking up the beautiful sun — such a vivid memory.
After a while, I roused from my remembering. The sun had started to sizzle my skin and sunburn seemed imminent. Rising reluctantly, I went inside, taking blankets and computer with me. But I left the chair in the perfectly sunny spot. We would be sitting there again, very soon.
