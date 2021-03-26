Several times a month I need to drive to the city, along with hundreds and hundreds of my west Georgia friends and neighbors. You’ll see us all there on I-20, rumbling along like a herd of wildebeests across the Serengeti. For the most part, we see the same things every morning - Arbor Place Mall with its empty parking lot on the right, the truck driving school on the left, and the ubiquitous patrol car that nestles back into the edge of the woods, waiting for speeders.
We even see the same homeless guys. Merging onto 75/85, where traffic slows temporarily to a crawl, we see them standing by the side of the road. They look, for the most part, like regular guys, but take a glimpse to the side of the road and you’ll see where they live – in tents and tarps, beneath underpasses – and soon you realize there’s nothing regular about their life.
I always look for my favorite guy. He’s older. Maybe 60. And frail. He walks with the help of a crooked old stick. His teeth are a wreck. His back is bowed and his eyes are dark with unkept promises that have been made to him. But his head is covered in a thick mane of grizzle-gray dreadlocks that he wears like a crown.
When I first saw him, I wondered how he got up the embankment to the road with that bad leg. I wondered if one of the other men helped him. As I drove that route for the next few days, I saw him over and over. I wondered where he slept and if his mouth hurt at night.
Finally, I waved at him and he waved back at me. I think he would have rather had a dollar, but I didn’t have any change.
The next few times I drove by, I made sure I had a dollar tucked into my purse (I know, I’m a soft touch), which I gave to him. He was always glad to see me and always called after me, “You drive safe, now.”
Finally, one day last spring, I introduced myself. He hesitated for a second before telling me but the cars were inching forward and there wasn’t much time. He called after me, “They call me Carwash.” I said, “Bye Carwash.” He said, “Drive safe little sister.”
I was on Facebook and I saw a post by a local homeless-aid organization- Hands of Hope. It said, “If you see a homeless person, ask them if they need anything.”
It was pretty basic stuff, but somehow I’d never thought to do that. I pitied homeless people and I prayed for them. And I’d given them a dollar when I was feeling especially expansive. But it had never occurred to me to ask them if they needed anything.
So next time I saw Carwash, I asked him, “Hey Carwash, do you need anything?” He was surprised by the question and didn't answer for a minute like he was really thinking it over. The traffic was rolling forward and I was pulling away from him when he called after me. “Clothes. I need clothes.” I yelled back to him, "I will bring them." It was a promise made.
The next time I went by the thrift store, I got a couple of things for Carwash: dark cargo pants with lots of pockets, a couple of pairs of socks, T-shirts with Braves and Falcons logos on them (I thought that would get him better tips), and a lightweight hoodie. At first, I put them in a knapsack, but Johnny said that would look too valuable and somebody might take them away from him. He counseled, “Put them in a white trash bag.”
Then I headed out for Atlanta. I drove through Douglasville, past the usual landmarks until I started to merge on 75/85. I had the bag of clothes at the ready so I could pass them to him quickly.
But there was no Carwash.
I was disappointed but went on my way. The next time I drove to Atlanta, I looked for him again. And again. Trip after trip, I didn’t see him. I began to wonder if he was O.K. He lived a dangerous life. He ate irregularly and never got a good night’s sleep. I wondered what happened when he got sick – would somebody take care of him?
All the while, the little bag of clothes rode with me in my car.
Until yesterday morning when I was running late and stressed about it. I rounded the corner and to my surprise, I saw Carwash standing there. He was beaming like the sun. Somebody had given him a fancy cane with black and white stripes. He looked good. Wanted to tell him I sure was proud to see him, but the traffic was moving pretty quickly and I only had a minute to talk.
I stuck my arm out like the mail carrier and said, “Carwash, here’s your clothes.” The bag landed in his hands and he looked up in surprise. Then I saw him register what they were. He had asked for them and I had brought them. It was a promise kept.
He called after me, “Drive safe, little sister.”
