It’s been a while since I’ve taken a road trip. A year, to be exact. That’s when two grandmaws, one great-grandmaw and an aunt of advancing age headed map-less to Cleveland, Mississippi, on a great adventure. The four of us jumped in a car, Mississippi-bound. The reason for our visit was a joyful one.
You may not know it, but I am the daughter of a preacher man. In 1968, when I was 5 years old, my daddy began a day school (I went to kindergarten there). Since then it has grown into a flourishing organization, educating hundreds of kids a year. My daddy died in 1969 before he could see the school impact so many lives in so many ways, so the trip to Cleveland was a poignant one.
Now you know why these four bold adventurers were heading west, but you don’t know why we went without a map. I can tell you in three little words: Global Positioning System. My sisters and I have become users of GPS, but all of us use a different version: MapQuest, Google Maps and Waze.
We were sure about the first leg of the journey (to Bremen, where we picked up I-20) but then we turned on our GPS Apps. They all began chirping away in their sultry robot voices, telling us simultaneously how to get to our destination. It all went well for the first hour, until we started approaching Birmingham. Then the Apps started having differences of opinion about which route would be best to take.
At this point, we determined we would listen to one App, but whose should it be? We decided to use Vesta’s, since she was oldest sister. That went well until we reached a place in Mississippi where cell phone coverage fell off. We drove blindly for a while but finally spotted a corn-fed farm boy sitting roadside, on an ATV. He told us we to just keep going and turn left, right, and left at the next stop signs we came to.
Now if you know anything about older ladies, you’ll know that the long, gas station-less stretches on the Mississippi Delta can be daunting, so when we at last saw the Cleveland city limit sign, we were relieved and anxious to find our accommodations. Since it was such an important landmark, we employed all three of our GPS apps again, each of us secretly certain that our own was the best. The three of them proceeded to get us completely lost.
We stopped in desperation at a gas station (sadly, with no public restroom) and tried to figure out where we were. A man in a car saw that we were in distress and asked us if he could help. We said, “Yes! We are trying to get to the Hampton Inn.” He said, “I’m headed that way. Just follow me!”
He led us to the hotel and we hustled inside, approaching the counter, anxious to check in. Turns out it was a Holiday Inn Express. The kind desk clerk still offered us the use of the facilities, for which we were infinitely grateful and then directed us to the Hampton Inn, located just down the road.
We spent a peaceful night there and in the morning we went to the service. After that we toured our old neighborhood, cruising past houses where we had lived and schools that we attended. We went to see Big Muddy (the Mississippi River), and I was astonished by its magnitude. It was seven miles across from shore to shore and the water ran swiftly by, bobbing full-grown trees along like toothpicks.
The next day we got an early start for home. It was Saturday so we weren’t anticipating much traffic. The GPS took us through Starkville (Home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs), and since it was about lunchtime we decided to stop there.
We ate lunch at a burger joint, got back into the car, and asked the GPS to get us back to the freeway. It took us to a barricade, where a policeman was directing traffic away. The GPS gave us more directions. We came to another barricade, where another policeman was directing traffic away (in the opposite direction of what the GPS was telling us to do).
At this point, we began to notice that fans were swarming along the roadways – dressed in maroon shirts and dragging coolers. At this point, we realized, to our horror, that we were trapped right in the middle of a game day.
After circling this madness a couple times, we turned off the GPS completely and I decided that if everyone else was moving in one direction toward the game, we should go the opposite way. What I didn’t know is that the game was actually over and all of the people were exiting back to their cars. We eventually followed the people back to the source: the stadium.
Finally, we came upon a police officer directing traffic. Out of desperation, I pulled up next to her and cried out, “Help us please! We’re strangers here and horribly lost. How do we get back to the interstate?” She gave us precise directions and we got back to the freeway with no problems at all, proclaiming that PPS (Person Positioning System) was better than GPS any day.
