Granddaddy was a porch sitter.
He would spend hours sitting in his wicker chair watching the cars travel past his house, observing squirrels run through his yard or shouting to me that I climbed too high in a nearby tree. A radio sat near him in case he needed to turn on WLBB for a weather update. Every now and then he would stand up and stretch, walk a little and make sure no assassins had entered the premises.
As a former Carroll County Sheriff, he never really could shake the law enforcement character out of his blood.
Granddaddy loved dogs, but I’m pretty sure he wasn’t a cat person. Dogs are friendly. Cats are sneaky. Whether or not it’s been proven scientifically, I believe I inherited his preference of animals that bark versus those that purr.
I’m not really sure why that is? Therefore, I decided to dig deep in my lack of affinity for the mousers and once again called my feline therapist Dr. Kitty Cougar.
“What’s on your mind?” asked Dr. Kitty.
“Rosie,” I replied. “I think she walked away to the woods and some creature attacked her. Then again, it’s possible as my granddaddy Leonas would have said — ‘that cat probably just upped and died.’”
“Oh, that’s terrible,” she replied. “So that’s why you’re here? You must be grieving over such a loss.”
“Not really,” I answered. “And that’s what’s bothering me. I feel like I should care.”
“How long was she with you?” Dr. Kitty inquired.
“I think around 11 or 12 years — maybe longer,” I said. “She showed up at our house one night with a giant worm dug into her neck. The poor ole feline looked battered from a cat fight and in need of food. My wife nursed her back to health and she’s been by her side ever since.”
“Was there anything you liked about Rosie?” asked Dr. Kitty.
“Absolutely,” I quickly responded. “Rosie was good at catching critters, birds and chipmunks. However, I could have lived without her always dropping her prey outside our door.”
“Oh, that’s so sweet she did that,” said Dr. Kitty. “That’s a sign she loved you.”
“Well, I didn’t enjoy grabbing my shovel and scooping whatever she mangled,” I countered. “I would tell her so, but all she would do was look up at me and say — ‘Meow.’”
“Do you have any other felines around your house?” Dr. Kitty inquired.
“Yes,” I answered. “A few weeks before Rosie disappeared, another black and white male cat showed up. He’s been hanging around ever since. As a matter of fact, he reminds me of my Granddaddy Leonas because he basically sits on the porch all day and every once in a while he’ll get up and walk around the yard for a little bit. He even likes to eat like my granddaddy.”
“Let me shoot you straight, I think you actually care about your cats,” Dr. Kitty lectured me. “You’re just having a hard way of showing it. I’ll prove my point to you — So, what name have you chosen for this cat?”
“I named him Leonas,” I replied.
“Oh, how sweet for you to name the cat after your grandfather,” she said. “You do care.”
“Meow,” I countered.
Dr. Kitty smiled ear-to-ear, leaned in and whispered to me
“Purrrrrfect!”
