It turned ugly.
That wasn’t the intention, but as we all know—there’s nothing easy about politics, especially when conspiracy theories are involved.
“There are three things we all should never discuss in public if we want to avoid conflict,” said local fact-checking and political expert Matt Carter. “Religion, politics and whether or not coffee should be included in red-eyed gravy after frying a pack of country ham.”
Therefore, I’ve decided to follow his advice and avoid religion and red-eyed gravy. However, when it comes to studying history to improve our present disgruntlement with politics, I believe in serving my country with the truth and avoiding fake news.
You see, it all started many years ago when a local sheriff was on the verge of receiving a major job offer to move to Raleigh for the big time. The opportunity would also open the door for the sheriff to travel and to live in other parts of the world.
His name was Andy Taylor and he lived in a town close to Mount Pilot called Mayberry.
As a result of his potential move, Sheriff Taylor decided to withdraw his name from seeking reelection. That’s when he encouraged his fearless deputy, who carried a pistol with one bullet stored in his left shirt pocket and was named Barney Fife, to run for sheriff.
Unfortunately, Andy didn’t land the job and was stuck in Mayberry with his name left off the ballot after he failed to register for the upcoming election before the deadline.
Thankfully, Barney started a local write-in campaign so Andy could continue serving as sheriff. The only problem was Barney’s name would remain on the ballot. That’s when things would get difficult, especially after Barney’s girlfriend Thelma Lou stated she wanted Andy to win.
Barney’s pride was hurt.
“My private polls indicate a big swing in your direction,” Barney confessed to Andy.
“Oh, well. That’s probably because you haven’t been doing any campaigning for yourself,” replied Andy. “There’s no question about that.”
“Well, I’ve been thinking that in the interest of a democratic form of government, the people really ought to have a choice of more than one candidate,” stated Fife.
“Oh yes, they should have a choice,” suggested Andy. “You know the way we’ve been conducting this campaign is really not good for the community. I think you ought to go out and stir up some votes for yourself and make a real contest out of it.”
Barney accepted Andy’s advice and then began a nasty political campaign.
It didn’t go well for Barney as most of the local businesses refused to put Barney’s campaign posters in their windows and they also declined to make any political financial contributions with the exception of the local barber named Floyd Lawson, who offered a free haircut instead of money.
Floyd’s offer insulted Barney. That’s when Sheriff Taylor called Floyd to his office to discuss it.
“That’s not the point Floyd,” Andy lectured Floyd about why he should hang one of Barney’s campaign posters at his barbershop. “Barney, in spite of little things like getting carried away with himself and going off the deep end, is a very proud and sensitive person. Now don’t you say a word to Barney about me telling you about putting up a poster.”
Finally, Barney confronted the sheriff when he learned Andy talked behind his back to Floyd.
“You don’t think I know a conspiracy theory when I see one,” demanded Barney. “I challenge you to a debate.”
The town hall was packed as Floyd served as moderator.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have here 76 documented cases of malfeasance in the sheriff’s office,” Barney argued as he held up a briefcase holding his evidence. “However, due to the pressures of time — I will discuss only three.
“Malfeasance number one: traffic in this town is completely out of control,” shouted Barney. “Jaywalking is rampant. Malfeasance number two: your sheriff has not kept up with the times … We have no tear gas. We have no submachine guns. And as for emergency equipment, do you know what the sheriff carries in the trunk of his squad car? A shovel and a rake.”
Andy sat still while Barney’s accusations about the trunk of the sheriff’s car disturbed local town mechanic, Goober Pyle.
“Ain’t you got a jack?” he whispered to Andy.
“Malfeasance number three: are you aware that your sheriff, who is responsible for protecting your lives and your property, carries no gun,” Barney argues. “I ask you to dwell on these things for a moment — is this good government?”
Tempers began to rise. Barney’s comments even disturbed Andy’s beloved Aunt Bea as she shouted to crowd — “Call him a rabble rouser!”
Andy addressed the audience.
“Barney’s right about the traffic,” began Andy. “People do park in the wrong places and cross the street in the wrong places. But it’s such a small town I don’t believe there’s been an accident here in the last five years.
“And it is true we don’t have any emergency equipment to speak of — I mean no machine guns or tear gas or anything like that,” Andy continued. “There hasn’t been a need for it. And it’s true I don’t wear a gun that often. I always thought we got along well enough that it wasn’t necessary. Well, I’ve been sheriff a long time and either you’re satisfied with me or you’re not. I guess we’ll find out tomorrow.”
His speech moved Barney.
“Well, I don’t know about you folks,” Barney stood and addressed the crowd, “but I was satisfied with Mr. Taylor’s answers and well — I’m voting for Andy.”
Of course, this story is fictional, but I wonder if we could all learn a little from it?
“Andy gives citizens of Mayberry protection from the outside world,” writes John Baldoni in a piece titled “Five Leadership Lessons from 1960s Mayberry, N.C.” “But when he wasn’t searching for lawbreakers he was serving as an example of how to uphold the law with an even hand, a cool temperament and a sense of humor. Leaders with power need to use it with discretion. Often you can accomplish more by demonstrating control rather than exerting it. That is, project authority and maintain sense of control by remaining cool and calm in the face of adversity.”
Barney had the courage to drop his guard and accept he wasn’t always right. He realized he was defeated, admitted it, shook hands with Andy and continued to work for the collective good of his community.
Now that’s something worth whistling about.
