Granddaddy snored.
The sounds echoed from his room like a dairy cow spotting an evening feeding truck wheeling through a country pasture. Although she never complained, I wonder if deep down my grandmother ever considered taking him to the slaughter house at 3 a.m. over the harmonious discord vibrating through their walls?
“Grandmother, why do you and Granddaddy sleep in separate rooms?” I once asked her.
“Oh honey, he snores so loud I would never be able to sleep,” she replied.
According to my wife, I have inherited my grandfather’s gift of snorting, snuffling and sawing logs. She’s tried such tactics as a little push on the legs to one night putting a pillow over my face.
“Were you trying to suffocate me last night?” I inquired.
“I thought about it,” she said. “I was afraid you were going to set off our burglar alarm from your high-pitch snorting.”
A good night’s sleep has endless value. Never should one underestimate the importance of rest and how it affects our health, wealth and vitality. Lack of sleep, on the other hand, can summon the devil.
No one understood this better than the family of Charles Couger.
In 1871 after an evening of poker and filling a belly full of hard liquor, Couger fell asleep and snored so loud he awakened the wrong fellow. Notorious outlaw John Wesley Hardin, the son of a Methodist minister, became so enraged with the loud sounds coming from the adjacent room he screamed several times, “ROLL-OVER.”
Couger obviously didn’t hear Hardin’s demands and a few minutes later never heard anything again. Hardin was so mean he grabbed his pistol off the night stand and fired several rounds into the wall of Couger’s room.
It worked.
The snoring stopped and a few seconds later when Hardin entered the adjacent room, he realized Couger was dead. That’s when Hardin and his cousin Gip Clements escaped out of the second floor hotel bedroom window. After seeing four policemen arrive on the scene, Hardin and Clements jumped from the roof and hid in a haystack the rest of the night.
They finally got some sleep.
“A few days after I got a divorce, my brother called me and asked if I was OK and wanted to know if I was sleeping well at night,” my old college buddy David Hughes told me. “I told my brother, ‘Of course I’m sleeping well. I feel like I’m on parole.’
“It’s like someone once said, ‘No wonder Mayberry was so peaceful,’ ” continued Hughes. “Andy, Aunt Bea, Barney, Floyd, Howard, Goober, Gomer, Earnest T, Thelma Lou, Helen, Clara and even Opie were all single. The only married person was Otis. And he always stayed drunk and slept in the jail.”
Only a wife who can get a full night’s rest can handle a man like Otis.
Maybe my grandparents and even my wife Ali’s grandparents, who also slept in separate bedrooms in their later years, were on to something. Both sets of grandparents stayed married longer than 50 years and never lacked energy.
As for now, our house doesn’t have an extra bedroom. It looks like my wife is stuck with me and my snoring. If, however, my snorting, snuffling and sawing logs becomes worse, I’ll have to find another room.
Hopefully, Sheriff Langley will be willing to give me a key.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.