Be Mine. True Love. Only You.
For more than 100 years, people have been exchanging those chalky-flavored candy hearts with little mushy messages on them for Valentine’s Day. But not last year after the company that made them went out of business.
However, I have great news to announce. They’re back under new ownership. And I’m willing to bet they still taste like chalk, or even like a baby aspirin.
A disaster? Hardly.
When I saw the news making the rounds on the internet, it got me thinking about something called The Five Love Languages. You see, there’s a theory that every person expresses and experiences love in different “languages.” To put it simply, each of us has a preferred way of receiving love from others.
For example, some people feel the most loved when they hear words of affirmation and gratitude. “I love you.” “You inspire me.” “Thank you.”
Others feel the most loved when they receive acts of service. Folding the laundry. Breakfast in bed. Watching the kids so he/she can sleep in.
Some feel most loved when they receive gifts. Flowers. Their favorite chocolate. That new book they’ve been wanting to read.
Others simply want to spend quality time with their spouse or partner. Date night. A weekend away at a B&B. Good conversation.
For the rest, there’s no stronger sign of love than physical touch. A long hug. A tender massage. A passionate kiss.
First proposed in 1995 by author Gary Chapman, the theory has inspired several people to practice expressing love for their partner in the way that means the most to them. Here’s the amazing thing. Whichever love language you or your significant other prefers, they all have something in common: They’re all so easy to speak (that is if you enjoy folding laundry).
That’s the thing about true love. It doesn’t take much to express it. How difficult is it to tell someone you love them every day? How much time does it take to do the dishes? How much effort does it require to spend an intimate evening with the person who means more to you than anyone else?
The answer: Not difficult/Not much time/Not much effort at all.
Sometimes, we make a big deal about the pageantry and traditions of Valentine’s Day when, really, the day is simply an opportunity. An opportunity to do something, give something or say something in a way that means the most to the person who matters the most.
That’s why Valentine’s Day doesn’t need candy hearts. Because, in the end, candy hearts take months to make, but connecting hearts takes only minutes.
I think it’s time to stop here. This column has really gotten too mushy. Anyway, Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! I love you!
