He took his request to a higher level.
The 13-year-old boy named Andy didn’t play around after a face-to-face encounter with his mother. He realized he was going to need to bring in special help to meet her request.
Instead of complaining, Andy decided to send for help by drafting a letter and mailing it straight to Ronald Reagan, who at the time lived on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington DC.
Dear Mr. President,
My name is Andy. I am a seventh-grade student in South Carolina.
Today my mother declared my bedroom a disaster area. I would like to request federal funds to hire a crew to clean up my room. I am prepared to provide the initial funds if you will provide matching funds for this project.
I know you will be fair when you consider my request. I will be awaiting your reply.
Less than a month later, young Andy’s patience was rewarded when Reagan actually wrote back. Here is what he said:
Dear Andy:
I’m sorry to be so late in answering your letter but, as you know, I’ve been in China and found your letter here upon my return.
Your application for disaster relief has been duly noted but I must point out one technical problem — the authority declaring the disaster is supposed to make the request. In this case, your mother.
May I make a suggestion? This Administration has sponsored a Private Sector Initiative Program, calling upon people to practice voluntarism in the solving of a number of local problems. Your situation appears to be a natural. I’m sure your mother was fully justified in proclaiming your room a disaster. Therefore, you are in an excellent position to launch another volunteer program to go along with the more than 3,000 already underway in our nation.
Congratulations.
Give my best regards to your mother.
Sincerely,
Ronald Reagan
While his letter was amusing, I think President Reagan made a point we could all do to remember. We all face challenges in life. Some are small, like a messy room (although, having once been 13 myself, I remember how insurmountable the task of cleaning my room seemed to be.) Some are large.
But in truth, most of the challenges we face are also opportunities. Opportunities to try, to volunteer, to organize, to lead, to change, to grow. And like Andy, we are in an excellent position to tackle these challenges. To launch our own initiatives.
To seize our opportunities.
For some folks, our world is in a mess. It doesn’t have to be. All it takes is to begin each day with a simple task.
“If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed,” said SEAL and U.S. Navy Retired Admiral William McRaven.
Let’s do it! Let’s make our beds!
And when we finish, let’s remember President Reagan’s letter and say to ourselves, “Congratulations!”
God bless America.
