Sometimes being aware of a band’s back catalog makes their live performance more enjoyable. I think of the recent trip my daughter and I took to Knoxville, Tennessee to see Elton John play in Thompson-Boling Arena. She was fully aware of the hits that he has had on terrestrial and satellite radio in her lifetime, but we primed the event by listening to a few of his albums in full on the nearly four hour drive to the show. It paid off, as he did play a deep cut in the set, and being somewhat familiar with “Have Mercy on the Criminal” made the song more welcome to both our ears when it was played.
Saturday’s Fleet Foxes concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater was a different story. Though I have long been a fan of the earlier records they have released since 2008, their extended play (E.P.) “Sun Giant” and long players “Fleet Foxes” both from that first year, 2011’s “Helplessness Blues”, and 2017’s “Crack-up”, I had failed to purchase a copy of 2020’s “Shore”, and album that was recorded during the pandemic. During a recent visit to Barnes and Noble Booksellers in Rome, Georgia, I picked up a copy of that album along with the live album “A Very Lonely Solstice” that was originally streamed live online December 21, 2021, but released on compact disc and vinyl this past July.
I first listened to the live album, as it contains newer and older material. Immediately, I enjoyed the mellow, baritenor voice of leader Robin Pecknold, as he plays and sings the songs with only his guitar, and with choral vocals by the Resistance Revival Chorus accompanying him on two songs. He has a distinct sound both to his voice and the songs he has composed for the band since 2006 when their first E.P., “The Fleet Foxes”, was released in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. Unlike the sound that city has become famous for in the last three decades, Fleet Foxes is the sound of folk music played by both chamber choir enthusiasts as well as fans of harmonic pop artists such as California’s Beach Boys and England’s Zombies.
Vaguely recalling that the band were touring earlier this year, I looked up their current concert dates and discovered their Atlanta date set for July 30. Though I had “Shore” ready to play, I decided not to open it until after the concert. As the band had also released the box set of early recordings entitled “First Collection” in 2018, I listened to that, as it contains the early E.P.s and initial album with a disc of bonus material.
Once inside The Roxy, I located a space on stage right where I could view the touring drummer, Christopher Icasiano. There I met a couple, Asahn and Frances, who told me this show was their third time seeing Fleet Foxes. New citizens of Georgia, they had seen the band at The Fox Theatre in Oakland, California most recently. They were as enthusiastic as I was in getting to hear the band, since it had not toured prior to this year, nearly two years after the release of “Shore”.
Opening Nigerian singer/songwriter Uwade Akhere, who is featured on three of the tracks on “Shore”, was fantastic. Her smooth, jazz-influenced electric guitar accompaniment supported her beautiful voice perfectly. Her engaging banter made it clear why she was chosen for the tour.
Fleet Foxes; Pecknall, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo, Morgan Henderson, and Skyler Skjelset, were joined by horn players The Westerlies. They opened with three songs from “Shore”, including my favorite on the album, “Can I Believe You”, followed by the repertoire chestnut “Ragged Wood”. All of the songs sounded gloriously beautiful. Midway through the set, when the band played its early single “Mykonos”, the audience applauded at its beginning and cheered at its conclusion. This was followed by the somewhat melancholy “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”, and the rapidly-strummed closer “Helplessness Blues”. Fleet Foxes proved to be a beautifully majestic experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.