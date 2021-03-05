A Villa Rica nurse who leads the first COVID-19 unit at Emory Hospital got a unique opportunity last month to sing the national anthem at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.
Katrina Dennis opened the Feb. 21 Hawks home game against the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena. The Hawks won that game with a score of 123-115.
Dennis was selected out of 75 singers who auditioned to sing the national anthem before that game.
She has also been awarded the 2020 Unit Director of the Year for Emory University Hospital.
Surrounded by 3,000 spectators and players, she sang during the pre-game ceremony. She told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that she was chosen as a tribute to front line health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew it was going to be televised and was going to be in front of a huge group of people,” Dennis said. “But I thought, you know, I was not going to let the opportunity pass me by.”
Dennis was born in Collins, Mississippi, and is a 2002 graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is married to Drey Dennis and is the mother of three children who attend school in Villa Rica.
During her pinning ceremony, she was awarded the Florence Nightingale Award for her love and compassion for her patients, nursing colleagues and humanity. She is currently completing her master’s degree at Capella University and will graduate this year.
She began her tenure at Emory University Hospital Midtown in 2002 and worked as a new graduate nurse before becoming the director of the kidney failure unit, Unit 52.
In 2017, she became the unit director of the 5G Medical Unit and the 5G Hospice Unit at Emory. Last year, she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing as a member of Omega Gamma Chapter at Capella University.
The 5G Medical Unit was converted to the first COVID-19 unit at Emory last year, and Dennis was selected to lead it. She has a staff of 50 healthcare workers, and she told the newspaper she never would have imagined facing a challenge as big as the coronavirus. She said she was reluctant to take on that leadership role a year ago because there were still many unknowns about the coronavirus and how it would impact the globe.
“Over time, it took a day or two, that’s all the time I really had, to adjust to the fact that now I was going to be the leader of the first COVID unit,” she said. “It was a lot, but I had the support of my family and the team.”
She said she had questions about how to take care of patients because she and her staff were unaware of how to fight the coronavirus. But, like a general on the battlefield, she gave orders to her team, telling them how they were going to help incoming patients.
“I told the team we’re going to do this, and we’re going to join in and help, and do everything we can to keep ourselves safe but also help these patients,” she said. “We just have to do it. Since March, when we started, it’s been nonstop, and it’s been tough.”
The one-year anniversary of when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic is coming up on March 11.
Since the height of the pandemic, more than 500,000 American lives have been lost to the virus. Across the world, there have been more than 115 million positive cases and 2.5 million deaths, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center website.
However, Dennis and her team are credited with saving the lives of hundreds of COVID-19 patients throughout Georgia and the world. She told the newspaper she and her team came together in ways they never thought they would in the past year.
She said the year has been filled with a lot of
tears and praying, and she added there were times where her staff would lean on each other with layers of personal protective equipment on and cry because of the situation.
“I’ve never been in the military, but the staff that I have, they have been in the military and have been deployed,” she said. “They compare it to that. I just know it is the hardest thing I have ever done, and there were days where I would sit in my car and I couldn’t even move. I was crying, but I couldn’t tell you why. I’m tearing up now just talking about it.
“We had seen death after death after death. It has been an emotional year. It’s been a lot. A lot of us are drained and tired, but we’ve got to find ways to come back because it’s what we’ve been called to do.”
She is also a spokesperson for the COVID-19 vaccines at Emory, encouraging others to get vaccinated by sharing the stories of her sister, Kristal Mead Hillie, who had a near-death experience with COVID-19, and her aunt, Jerry Jean Thompson, who died of the coronavirus last year. Dennis said everyone should get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them.
“I am 100% for the vaccine, and I think whenever anybody can get it, they need to get it,” Dennis said. “Between the vaccine and wearing masks, we know that it saves lives, bottom line. It may not be your life; it may be your elderly grandmother or your neighbor or somebody. It saves lives.”
