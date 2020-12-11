Less than six years from now, Carroll County will celebrate its bicentennial. But this weekend, everyone can celebrate the 194th anniversary of its name.
As most people know, the county was named after Charles Carroll, a wealthy Maryland planter who, in 1826, was the last living signer of the Declaration of Independence. Carroll called himself “Charles Carroll of Carrollton” to distinguish himself from two other Charles Carrolls in the family. Carrollton was the name of a small farm he owned and very seldom visited.
When the county was first created on June 9, 1825, it had no name. The state legislature had acted quickly after the assassination of Creek leader William McIntosh, who the previous February had initiated a treaty with U.S. government to cede all Muscogee (Creek) lands east of the Chattahoochee River to Georgia and Alabama.
McIntosh did not have permission by the Creek government to do this, and those officials dispatched a squad of soldiers to kill him, which they did on April 30, 1825, at McIntosh’s plantation near modern-day Whitesburg.
Only 40 days later, the Legislature acted, setting boundaries for what would be the state’s fifth land lottery, taking the land that had been ceded by McIntosh. Although the Creek leadership had protested by sending a delegation to Washington to negotiate a new treaty with President John Quincy Adams, Georgia’s governor, George Troup, refused to recognize it.
The Legislature had created five unnamed counties for the lottery, one of them was named Carroll County on Dec. 11, 1826 – but its borders were nothing like what they are today.
The county was shaped like a giant triangle, with the Chattahoochee serving as its southern border from a point just south of today’s Six Flags, all the way down to what is now West Point. Its northern boundary ran west from that area near Six Flags (a river island that marked the boundary with Cherokee land), northwest to the Alabama line. Carroll encompassed almost all of what is now Haralson, Douglas and Heard counties, and about half of modern Troup County.
The purpose of the Lottery Act was to divide those five counties into lots that, in 1827, would be awarded to qualified citizens who drew numbered lots from a barrel. According to historian James Bonner, a James Isiah Durham of Fayette County drew Lot No. 128, where Adamson Square now sits. Lawrence Richardson, of Columbia County, was awarded Lot No. 99, the site of today’s University of West Georgia.
All told, there were several other lots surveyed and later awarded to those who became the first settlers of Carroll County. They, and all those who have come afterwards, make up the 194 years of the county’s history.
Most of these settlers were people only interested in carving out farms from new land. Other people came here precisely because it was a frontier, far away from any government – or for that matter, any kind of law and order. For the first few years of Carroll’s history, a gang of outlaws called the “Pony Club” would raid farms and steal horses, and then disappear into the wilderness of the Cherokee Nation.
After the county seat was moved west from Old Carrollton – a site near Sandtown on Bankhead Highway – a group of vigilantes known as the Slicks began to challenge the power of the Pony Club, determined to bring civilization at last to the wilderness. They were called Slicks because they copied a Cherokee form of punishment by which wrongdoers were whipped until their backs were slick with blood.
The two sides had it out during the election of 1832, with an epic knock-down fight on the town square. After many fists, sticks and rocks were thrown, the law-and-order side won, and the power of the Pony Club was broken.
With respectability firmly established, Carroll County was in business. A rough, log courthouse was built in the center of the square and was soon joined by an equally rustic jail. By 1850, the courthouse had become so drafty and run down that, in 1857, a new brick courthouse was built on the same spot for $8,511.
By the time of the Civil War, Carroll County had been whittled down to about its current borders. Cobb and Haralson counties were carved from Carroll’s northern lands, while Heard and Coweta counties were formed on the south.
There were enslaved people in Carroll County, but most of the farmers and landowners had little interest in Secession politics. But when hostilities began, many of those property owners became enthusiastic Confederates.
The war came to Carroll through a series of cavalry raids, in which federal troops, seeking ways to bypass Atlanta’s defenses and to attack the Atlanta and West Point Railroad to the southwest, made forays through the area. Those raids resulted in a lot of farmers’ livestock and food being taken, but the only real battle fought here was a skirmish at Moore’s Bridge, a private toll bridge on the road to Newnan. In April 1865, 17 days after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, buildings on part of Carrollton’s square were burned by another cavalry troop.
Even before the war, Carroll County had been trying to get a railroad for the benefit of local farmers who needed access to wider markets. In the early 1870s, the Savannah, Griffin and North Alabama Railroad (later the Central of Georgia) built a line connecting Carrollton to the rails at Newnan.
Railroads meant that local farmers could have easy and cheap access to guano, a fertilizer they depended on to grow cotton, the state’s biggest cash crop. Carroll County, which had previously been the home to small, subsistence farms, now became a cotton capitol. Historian Wilber Caldwell says that not long after the railroad arrived, Carrollton was shipping 15,000 bales of cotton to markets across the south, not to mention the textile mills that were springing up all over the region.
Farmers became political too, creating a division in the county between them and the prosperous city merchants. Many in Carroll County joined the national Farmers Alliance movement, a cooperative organized to achieve power equal to that of business and political interests. This group eventually became the Populists.
Carroll County history has reflected that of the rest of the South, and, like the South, the county was fundamentally changed by the first and second World Wars. The textile mills that had flourished in the decades between the wars had given jobs to Carroll residents that produced stable wages, enabling them to better educate their children.
After World War II, the county began to change dramatically from an agricultural economy. A system of highways improved transportation to other markets and Carroll County became more urbanized. A county that was that was previously woods, creeks and small fields plowed by mules is the center of industry and medical care, banks, and retail shops.
In four years and six months -- June 2025 – Carroll County will observe its bicentennial. There will be a lot of history to celebrate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.